FGCU club football sent out 'offers' even though the school doesn't have an NCAA team

If you got an offer to play football at Florida Gulf Coast University, I have some bad news for you: the school does not have an NCAA football team. Without the university's knowledge, a person at the school sent what what are being called "offers" to over 100 players across the nation to come play football there.

Instead of it being an actual varsity level team, like the players receiving the letters thought, they were surprised to learn it was actually a student-run football club they were given a spot on. The person sending out these so called "offers" was described as a "non-employee volunteer" by the school. The university released a statement on the matter to help clear things up.

The school wrote:

"Unfortunately, we have been notified that a non-employee, volunteer with the football sport club has extended 'offers' to come to FGCU and play football to more than 100 individuals across the country. This has been done without FGCU's knowledge or sanction, and has caused a great deal of confusion to not only the individuals receiving the 'offers,' but to others reading accounts on social media."

Some even took to social media to announce the news that they had an offer.

Players initially thought they were admitted to the school and would be beginning a new football journey with a Division I squad, but that was far from the case. FGSU does have other Division I teams, but just not a football one.