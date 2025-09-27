Virginia's 46-38 double overtime win over eighth-ranked Florida State on Friday night featured a frenzied field-storming in the final seconds, which resulted in 19 people being treated at UVA Health University Medical Center, according to a university spokesperson.

The severity of the injuries were not made available due to health system policy and the spokesperson did not confirm if all the treated individuals came after the post-game stampede or another reported altercation outside of the stadium.

"The University of Virginia Police Division, in collaboration with local and state law enforcement partners, responded quickly to these events," the university spokesperson said. "Together, our agencies remain committed to providing a safe environment for the university community and its visitors."

The victory was Virginia's first over a top 10 opponent since beating Florida State in 2005.

Financial penalties from the ACC for rushing the field range from $50,000 for the first offense, $100,000 for the second and $200,000 for a third event. This is the first time under Tony Elliott that the Cavaliers faithful has stormed the field post-game during his tenure.

"That's what Scott Stadium is supposed to be like," Elliott said. "That's what I envisioned when I decided to take the job here. It felt like a championship kind of game and that's what we desire to be as a program. That's where we want to go."

Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris accounted for five total touchdowns. Florida State rallied late in the fourth quarter to tie the game after Tommy Castellanos found Randy Pittman Jr. on an 11-yard touchdown pass on fourth down play with 32 seconds left.

Castellanos was pressured on the game's final play in the second extra session and his last-ditch heave was intercepted by Ja'Son Prevard in the end zone. Thousands of fans immediately stormed the end zone after Prevage's takeaway, resulting in pandemonium and a sea of students rushing toward midfield.

"They started fast, took advantage of some of the mistakes we had early," Floida State coach Mike Norvell said. "We did not get off to the start that we needed to have. i was pleased with the way our guys responded."