Fiesta Bowl: Grant Delpit targeting ejection leaves LSU down five defensive backs vs. UCF
College football really needs a better system for its targeting penalty
As if LSU's defense wasn't already shorthanded enough going into the Fiesta Bowl against UCF, the first half of the game hasn't proven to be any more kind to the Tigers. Cornerback Terrance Alexander was (correctly) ejected for throwing a punch at a UCF wideout in the first quarter, and that was later followed up with the ejection of one of the top defensive players in the country.
Top safety Grant Delpit was been ejected for targeting for a hit on Knights quarterback Darriel Mack in the second quarter. The play was a bang-bang hit on Mack that, while aiming high and probably befitting of at least some definition of targeting, also obviously wasn't malicious. Here's the hit, so take a look for yourself:
All the same, Delpit was ejected and the Tigers are down a whopping five defensive backs for this game. It's understandable that officials would throw the flag in real time if for no other reason than to take a closer look at the play; after all, the targeting call can always be overturned. However, even if that fits the officiating and replay crews' definition of targeting, college football's braintrust needs to address this in the offseason in the worst way possible. LSU should be leading the push on this, by the way, given the ejection of linebacker Devin White against Mississippi State this past season.
The intent of the targeting rule was to change the technique players used with hitting and tackling with the hopes of improving player safety. That's a noble cause, but the way the rule has been enforced is both inconsistent and over the top. College football can keep its targeting rule, but it should not be ejecting players left and right for what are obviously not dirty hits. That's not in the best interest of the game.
