Fiesta Bowl: LSU cornerback Terrance Alexander ejected after throwing punch at UCF player
Alexander let his emotion get the better of him on a boneheaded penalty
A word to anyone playing football: try not to throw any punches as it's a surefire way to get a penalty for your team and an ejection from the game. But if you are absolutely going to throw a punch, maybe don't go straight for the facemask/helmet area?
In any case, LSU cornerback Terrance Alexander didn't get the memo when he threw an ill-advised punch after getting tied up with UCF receiver Gabriel Davis. The punch actually came on the same play when the Tigers recovered a Darriel Mack fumble at the end of the first quarter.
With Terrance gone, LSU is now down three of its top defensive backs, including Greedy Williams, who is sitting out the game to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft. So far, at least, UCF has not tested LSU through the air, but that may change as the game progresses. LSU was able to score off of the fumble recovery and overall has outplayed the Knights despite falling behind early. Still, that was a bad individual moment by Alexander, who needs to be smarter than that.
