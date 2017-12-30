Fiesta Bowl, Washington vs. Penn State score: Live updates, football highlights
Both previously College Football Playoff contenders, the Nittany Lions and Huskies are plenty motivated
The first of two New Year's Six bowl games on Saturday takes place in Glendale, Arizona, as No. 11 Washington will square off against No. 9 Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl. The Huskies (10-2) fell short of repeating as Pac-12 North champions in 2017 but were in the mix through the end of the regular season and have been a part of the College Football Playoff discussion for two years -- including last season when they lost to Alabama in the Peach Bowl semifinal. The Nittany Lions (10-2) hung around the playoff mix all year as well, but consecutive losses at Ohio State and Michigan State in the middle of the season kept them from repeating as Big Ten East champs.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday afternoon updating this story with highlights, analysis, stats and more throughout the Fiesta Bowl. For additional stats and play-by-play, hit the GameTracker above. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.
-
