Former Boise State standout Ashton Jeanty bucked the trend of elite running backs being skipped near the top of the NFL Draft after the Las Vegas Raiders made him a priority at No. 6 overall, getting ahead of several other franchises enamored with the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

However, glancing at college football's potential 2026 NFL Draft class at the position, there could be another ballcarrier coming for the top-10 throne.

The dwindling emphasis on running backs early in recent years commenced after Saquon Barkley went second overall to the New York Giants in 2018. The only other top-10 selection in the backfield prior to Jeanty was Bijan Robinson, the Atlanta Falcons' eighth overall selection in 2023.

Jeanty led the nation last season in carries (374), yards (2,601) and touchdowns (29), saving his best campaign for last as the Broncos reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. His physical traits and athleticism were on the NFL's radar long before his junior production, but 185.8 yards per game and durability despite facing loaded fronts every week was enough to spike his draft stock.

In essense, Jeanty checked every box for the Raiders front office and new general manager John Spytek.

"It's one of those deals where it meets the need and the best player meet together, and you kind of feel like that's a perfect storm at that point, too, and it's just too much to ignore at that point," Spytek said after investing in Jeanty. "He's the perfect player for us this year, and we were thrilled to make him a Raider."

Sifting through returning ballcarriers who will be draft-eligible in 2026 coming off impressive seasons, Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love and Penn State's Nicholas Singleton are the chart-toppers. Love will be the Fighting Irish's featured threat this fall after galloping his way to 1,125 yards and 17 scores as a sophomore, while Singleton, a former five-star recruit, torched the Big Ten with the second 1,000-yard season of his career, sharing the rushing load with Kaytron Allen.

Singleton packs a punch at 6-foot, 220 pounds and had a chance to turn pro following the Nittany Lions' loss to Notre Dame in the playoff semifinal, but was one of a plethora of starters to signal his return. Love's best attribute is his notable speed and agility after he reached the end zone 13 consecutive times last season as a first-year starter.

Las Vegas Raiders draft picks, grades: NFL draft order, mock drafts, rumors as Ashton Jeanty taken No. 6 Bryan DeArdo

Like Jeanty, both of these running backs have shown pass-catch versatility and a penchant for moving the chains in short-yardage situations. Singleton hauled in 41 receptions as a junior, which ranked third on the team and was the second-most by any running back nationally.

Love's a big-play threat who can run away from defenders similar to Jeanty. He had a 98-yard touchdown sprint in the playoff win over Indiana and managed rushes of 68, 76, 64, 39 and 48 last fall.

Here's a look at the most intriguing 2026 NFL Draft options at running back:

Elite tier

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame: Will co-anchor Fighting Irish's ground game this season alongside Jadarian Price. Home-run threat as one of the nation's fastest ballcarriers, oddsmakers currently have Love pegged as the running back with the best odds to win the Heisman (+5000).

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State: Workhorse in the backfield with Kaytron Allen, Singleton's spotlight should be enhanced by Penn State's presence throughout the season in the national championship conversation.

Rising talent

Makhi Hughes, Oregon: The Tulane transfer has 2,779 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns over his first two seasons, similar production numbers to former Ohio State ballcarrier and second-round pick Quinshon Judkins during his previous stint at Ole Miss.

CJ Baxter, Texas: Upside is the story for Baxter, a former five-star who rushed for 659 yards as a freshman for the Longhorns in 2023 before missing most of the 2024 campaign with a knee injury.

Transfer threats

Justice Haynes, Michigan: The Wolverines' new starter came over from Alabama as a former five-star signee and hopes a fresh start in the Big Ten leads to a breakout season as a junior.

Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma: One of a handful of running backs to leave the Cal football program in the spring cycle, Ott previously led the Pac-12 in rushing as a sophomore in 2023 with 1,315 yards.