Finding the trends: Helpful tips to know before betting AAC football during the 2018 season

There are no sure things when it comes to gambling, but if we look at the history of how teams have performed, we can see trends emerge. I've gone through college football data since the beginning of the 2008 season in search of these trends, and I've found plenty of them.

Today we're taking a look at the American Athletic Conference. It's a much different case than my previous looks at gambling trends in the Power Five conferences over the last 10 seasons for one specific, and apparent reason: the AAC has only existed since 2013. We only have five years worth of data to look at.

As a result, the trends found within the AAC are far less reliable than the ones discovered elsewhere and should be approached cautiously.

All records listed below are against the spread (ATS)



Favorite Underdog Home Away Neutral All games 177-182-7 174-169-6 168-187-7 169-140-6 15-25 AAC play 111-114-5 114-111-5 99-127-5 127-99-5 N/A Nonconference play 66-68-2 60-58-1 69-60-2 42-41-1 15-25

AAC vs. Everyone

ACC Big Ten Big 12 Pac-12 SEC G5 & Independents FCS 17-20-1 13-8 10-11 3-1 10-11-1 50-50-1 23-25

AAC team-by-team trends