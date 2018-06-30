Finding the trends: Helpful tips to know before betting AAC football during the 2018 season
A look back from the 2008 season to present day show some clear trends that have emerged in the AAC
There are no sure things when it comes to gambling, but if we look at the history of how teams have performed, we can see trends emerge. I've gone through college football data since the beginning of the 2008 season in search of these trends, and I've found plenty of them.
Today we're taking a look at the American Athletic Conference. It's a much different case than my previous looks at gambling trends in the Power Five conferences over the last 10 seasons for one specific, and apparent reason: the AAC has only existed since 2013. We only have five years worth of data to look at.
As a result, the trends found within the AAC are far less reliable than the ones discovered elsewhere and should be approached cautiously.
All records listed below are against the spread (ATS)
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Home
|Away
|Neutral
All games
177-182-7
174-169-6
168-187-7
|169-140-6
|15-25
AAC play
111-114-5
114-111-5
99-127-5
|127-99-5
|N/A
Nonconference play
66-68-2
60-58-1
69-60-2
|42-41-1
|15-25
AAC vs. Everyone
ACC
Big Ten
Big 12
Pac-12
SEC
G5 & Independents
FCS
17-20-1
13-8
10-11
3-1
10-11-1
50-50-1
23-25
AAC team-by-team trends
|1
|41-23 (.640) -- The Owls have crushed it ATS over the last five seasons, but a 12-2 mark skews that record in 2016. Still, even if we remove that season, the Owls are still 29-21 ATS in the other four seasons. Furthermore, they're 17-7 ATS as an underdog in conference play. Unders have proven reliable as well, going 36-25 overall, and 20-11 in Temple home games.
|2
|24-14-2 (.632) -- We have an even smaller sample size in Navy's case, as it's only been in the AAC for three seasons, so you'll want to take all this with an extra large grain of salt. That being said, Navy's been consistent since joining the conference. Its worst record ATS in any of its three seasons is 7-5-1 last season. In conference play, the Mids have gone 15-8-2 ATS, and haven't had a losing season there, either. So keep an eye on that in 2018.
|3
|37-27-1 (.578) -- Here's a trend so remarkable that there's almost no way it can continue: since joining the AAC, Houston has gone 14-2-1 ATS as an underdog. It was 7-1-1 under Tony Levine, 5-0 under Tom Herman, 1-0 when David Gibbs served as an interim and 1-1 under Major Applewhite last season. As I said, though, don't expect it to continue. Instead turn your attention to the Under. It's gone 38-21-1 in the last five seasons and hasn't posted a losing record in any of them.
|4
|34-27-1 (.557) -- South Florida's robust 17-8-1 record ATS during the 2015 and 2016 seasons buoys this number. The other three seasons, the Bulls have gone 17-18 ATS, so there's not much here to trust. If there's anything worth monitoring it's the Under, which has gone 33-26. Looking deeper, we see the Under went 3-9 in 2016 and it's the only losing season it's had since the Bulls joined the AAC. Maybe it's an outlier?
|5
|34-29-1 (.540) -- It's difficult to find anything worth trusting here. Under George O'Leary and Danny Barrett, the Knights went 18-20 ATS. During the last two seasons under Scott Frost, they went 16-9-1. What happens now that Frost is gone? I can't say for sure, but given the Knights are coming off a 13-0 record, I anticipate them getting too much credit from bettors early in 2018. I'd consider fading them.
|6
|26-23-1 (.531) -- Tulsa has only been in the AAC four years, and the most reliable trend we find in that short time span is on the Over going 29-18-1. Be forewarned, though, as it only went 5-7 last year.
|7
|32-30-2 (.516) -- There's not a ton to work with here, but the Tigers are 15-10-2 ATS on the road the last five seasons. The Over has also gone 22-11 in Memphis home games since 2013.
|8
|23-23-2 (.500) -- Tulane has only been in the AAC since 2014. In that first season, it went 4-8 ATS and has gone 19-15-2 over the last three seasons. That includes a mark of 13-9-2 ATS since Willie Fritz took over.
|9
|29-32 (.475) -- SMU has provided a strong fade possibility, as it's gone 18-25 ATS as an underdog the last five years. The Mustangs are even worse as home dogs, going 7-12 ATS. You could also look at the Over, which is 35-25.
|10
|26-36-1 (.419) -- After going 3-5 in 2013, the Under has gone 20-12 in Cincinnati's AAC games over the last four seasons. If you don't want to trust that, you can try fading Cincinnati at home instead. It's 11-19-1 ATS at Nippert Stadium since 2013.
|11
|16-32-1 (.333) -- If you bet against East Carolina in every conference game it has played since joining the AAC you'd be doing pretty well for yourself. It's a mind-bogglingly awful 6-25-1 ATS against AAC opponents. The best season the Pirates have had ATS in conference play since joining the AAC was last season ... when it went 2-5-1 ATS.
|12
|19-41-1 (.317) -- Considering the Huskies are only 19-41-1 ATS since joining the AAC, you should probably fade on sight. That said, on those rare occasions the Huskies are favored, they're 1-13-1 ATS. The only time they've covered as a favorite in the AAC was a 40-13 win over UCF (Civil ConFLiCT!) in 2015.
