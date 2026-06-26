Life after the buyout: What fired coaches from the 2025 carousel are doing now

College football's coaching carousel never stops spinning, and several high-profile coaches who lost major jobs following the 2025 season weren't out of the spotlight for long. Sometimes, a change of scenery can do wonders for a struggling coach.

Former Penn State coach James Franklin, Billy Napier (Florida) and Mark Stoops (Kentucky) are among those who have resurfaced after difficult endings at previous stops. Some landed head-coaching opportunities, while others will lend their expertise in assistant or analyst roles.

Here's a look at several notable coaches dismissed during or after the 2025 season and where they landed ahead of the 2026 campaign:

Tim Beck -- Coastal Carolina

New job: South Florida (offensive coordinator)

While matching the unprecedented success of the previous regime was never going to be easy, Beck maintained Coastal Carolina's reputation as one of the Sun Belt's most dangerous offenses, leading the team to three consecutive bowl trips during his tenure. Beck's track record as a playcaller and quarterback developer has followed him throughout his career, making him an intriguing addition at USF. Beck brings valuable experience and a proven offensive system to a program looking to take the next step in the AAC and challenge for championships.

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Trent Bray -- Oregon State

New job: Washington State (defensive coordinator)

Bray's time with the Beavers will be remembered as one of the more difficult coaching assignments in recent college football history. He inherited a program dealing with conference realignment fallout, roster uncertainty and an uphill battle for relevance following the Pac-12's collapse. Despite those challenges, Bray maintained the program's physical identity and kept the Beavers competitive during a period that could have easily spiraled. His reputation as a defensive mind never wavered, which made him an attractive target when Washington State looked to strengthen its staff. Now serving as the Cougars' defensive coordinator, Bray returns to a role where he's historically been most comfortable.

Trent Dilfer -- UAB

New job: Lipscomb Academy High School (head coach)

Dilfer has returned to the high school ranks -- the same Lipscomb Academy he left in 2022 to take over at UAB. Dilfer went 44-10 over a four-year stretch at the private-school powerhouse, with consecutive TSSAA D2-AA State Championships in 2021 and 2022. There's considerably less pressure on the former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion now as he gets back to a developmental job.

"We're excited to welcome coach Trent Dilfer back to Lipscomb Academy," Lipscomb Academy athletic director Jake House said in January when the re-hiring was announced. "This is a special community, and we believe athletics are a powerful part of how students grow in faith, leadership and performance on and off their respective fields of play. As we continue to pursue excellence in all arenas, this hire reflects a commitment to our student-athletes as they prepare to serve and lead, wherever God calls them."

James Franklin -- Penn State

New job: Virginia Tech coach

Franklin had his choice of openings and left nearly $40 million in buyout money on the table by accepting the Virginia Tech job. He had no interest in sitting out a season and quickly fielded calls from several Power Four programs. Franklin remains motivated to prove he's still among the nation's elite coaches after winning 11 or more games five times since 2015, including a Big Ten championship and two College Football Playoff victories in 2024.

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"I'm 54 years old. I didn't feel I'd be starting over. So, there's a chip. There's a chip that I'm in this position," Franklin said recently during a podcast interview. "I've got a chip on my shoulder that I put my family in this position. And I've got a chip that I feel like all those players, I created disruption in their life that we didn't need, and I'm not going to let it happen again, ever."

Brian Kelly -- LSU

New job: Memphis (unpaid consultant)

Despite a 34-14 record and a pair of 10-win seasons, Kelly's results weren't enough to convince decision-makers in Baton Rouge to stay the course. After the previous three coaches at LSU won national championships, Kelly fell short despite elite resources, a top-ranked offense and a Heisman Trophy winner during his tenure. Now serving in a non-gameday role at Memphis, Kelly said he has learned from mistakes made at LSU but remains proud of his accomplishments.

"I think you look at everything you've done throughout your career and you've got a great process, and you know that process has been successful," Kelly said. "I've had two losing seasons in 35 years, so you know your process is good. This past transition for me gave me some time to think about the things I would have done differently or better. We were in a real new change in college football, where building a front office was crucial, making sure that your hires were the right hires."

After spending the last 16 years as head coach at Notre Dame and LSU, Brian Kelly is taking the 2026 season off from coaching. Getty Images

Billy Napier -- Florida

New job: James Madison (head coach)

Napier ran out of time at Florida and was dismissed following a 3-4 start to his fourth season. Now he's back in the Group of Six ranks, where he went 40-12 in four seasons at Louisiana. He led the Ragin' Cajuns to four Sun Belt West Division titles and two conference championships before taking the Florida job. At James Madison, he inherits a program built by previous coaches Curt Cignetti and Bob Chesney.

"The No. 1 resource that we have at James Madison is that we have the best game day atmosphere in the country in G6 football," Napier said after his introductory press conference. "We have an incredible degree to offer. We have an incredible community and state and we certainly have enough resources from a rev share perspective to be competitive in our conference and more importantly at the top of group of six football. I wouldn't be sitting here if that wasn't the case."

Jay Norvell -- Colorado State

New job: Iowa (running backs coach)

Norvell brings nearly four decades of coaching experience to his alma mater after previously playing at Iowa under Hayden Fry (1982–1985). Norvell was an All-Big Ten performer and team MVP during his playing career. He's now tasked with helping Iowa's rushing attack perform behind leading returner Kamari Moulton.

Brent Pry -- Virginia Tech

New job: Virginia Tech (defensive coordinator)

After leading the Hokies for four seasons with mixed results, Pry was asked to rejoin the staff upon Franklin's arrival in Blacksburg. Pry previously worked under Franklin at Penn State as the Nittany Lions' defensive coordinator, and the two share a strong rapport. Franklin said it was a no-brainer to at least ask his colleague if there was interest in staying put with the program.

"I should have built something in the contract where I could use the head coach's facility," Pry joked to CBS Sports earlier this month. "Now I'm down here with the common folk."

Mark Stoops -- Kentucky

New: Texas (special assistant)

Steve Sarkisian's offseason additions included new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and Stoops as a special assistant. Stoops brings more than three decades of coaching experience to Austin, including a 13-year run at Kentucky, where he became the winningest coach in program history with 82 victories before being fired last fall. With Colin Simmons returning off the edge and difference-makers across all three levels, this will be the most talented roster Stoops has worked with since his days on Jimbo Fisher's national championship staff at Florida State.

Put out an APB on these guys ...

Hugh Freeze -- Auburn

Last seen: On a golf course, enjoying a football-free spring

Auburn moved on from Freeze in November after he compiled a 15-19 record and failed to return the Tigers to relevance as quickly as promised. Offensive execution was a major issue. Before hiring former USF coach Alex Golesh, Auburn conducted its third coaching search since 2020, the most of any SEC program during that span.

Mike Gundy -- Oklahoma State

Last seen: Analyst for ESPN's Film Room during CFP title game

Fired last September after Oklahoma State's third game, Gundy left as the winningest coach in school history. Much of his public frustration centered on college football's evolving financial landscape and competing against programs with greater resources. During 21 seasons, Gundy transformed Oklahoma State into a consistent contender, leading the Cowboys to eight double-digit-win seasons, a conference championship in 2011 and 18 bowl appearances.

Sherrone Moore -- Michigan

Last seen: Mapping out red-zone failures after loss to Ohio State

Moore was fired in December following an inappropriate relationship with a football staffer that led to an arrest and cast a cloud over the program. Michigan finished 8-5 in Moore's debut season in 2024 and improved to 9-3 in 2025, remaining in the CFP conversation before a 27-9 loss to Ohio State in the regular-season finale.