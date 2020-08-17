Florida International wide receivers coach Aubrey Hill has passed away at 48 years old. Though initially the cause of death wasn't revealed, a statement from FIU coach Butch Davis noted that Hill had been privately battling cancer.

"It was a shock to learn of Aubrey's passing tonight after his long battle with cancer," Davis said. "Aubrey was loved and adored by so many who saw him not only as a coach, but as an amazing husband and father. We mourn his loss, but we will also hold on to the great memories he left behind and how honored we all were to be a part of his life. We pray for his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Hill was entering his fourth season as an assistant for the Golden Panthers. Previously, he had served as an assistant at Marshall, Miami and his alma mater, Florida, among other stops. A Miami native, Hill was a standout player at Florida from 1991-94. He was a part of three SEC championship teams under legendary coach Steve Spurrier and totaled 18 touchdowns in his career. He then returned to the Gators as a graduate assistant under Spurrier from 1996-98 before moving on to Duke for his first full-time assistant coaching job.

After stops at Elon, Pitt and Miami, Hill returned to Florida in 2011 under then-coach Will Muschamp, but resigned after his name was connected to NCAA violations with the Hurricanes. Hill was also the coach at Miami Carol City, where he went 30-16 in four years and led the program to the 2016 Class 6A state championship.