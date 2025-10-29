The Missouri State Bears (4-3) and the FIU Panthers (3-4) square off in a Conference USA showdown on Wednesday evening. The Panthers have dropped three of their last four games. In Week 9, Kennesaw State beat FIU 45-26. Meanwhile, Missouri State is on a two-game winning streak. The Bears defeated New Mexico State 24-17 in an overtime tilt in their last game.

Kickoff from the Robert W. Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Mo., is at 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Bears are 3.5-point favorites in the latest FIU vs. Missouri State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Missouri State vs. Florida International picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it enters Week 10 on a profitable 47-33 combined run on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on FIU vs. Missouri State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for FIU vs. Missouri State:

FIU vs. Missouri State spread Bears -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook FIU vs. Missouri State over/under 50.5 points FIU vs. Missouri State money line Bears -160, Panthers +132

Why Missouri State can cover

Senior quarterback Jacob Clark has 1,478 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns this season. The Texas native has thrown for three passing touchdowns in three matchups this season. In the win over New Mexico State last week, Clark had 283 passing yards and three passing scores.

Senior running back Shomari Lawrence enters this game with 446 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He's compiled more than 60 rushing yards in four straight games, including a season-high 97 rushing yards in Week 9. The Bears are 2-1 ATS after a win and 4-3 ATS during the regular season.

Why FIU can cover

The Panthers are second in Conference USA in rushing yards per game (192.7). Senior running back Kejon Owens has racked up 824 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 2025. The Florida native has gone over 160 rushing yards in three games this season. In his last contest, Owens had 166 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Junior receiver Alex Perry has logged at least 75 receiving yards in three of his last four games. On Oct. 14 against Western Kentucky, Perry had three grabs for a season-high 86 receiving yards. The Panthers are 2-1 ATS following a loss this season.

How to make FIU vs. Missouri State picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 51 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins FIU vs. Missouri State, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the FIU vs. Missouri State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.