Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: UTEP 1-5, FIU 3-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida

Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

FIU will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the UTEP Miners at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, FIU was not quite New Mexico State's equal in the second half on Wednesday. FIU took a 34-17 bruising from New Mexico State. That means FIU has now suffered back-to-back defeats.

Nobody from FIU had a standout game, but they still got scores from Keyone Jenkins and Shomari Lawrence.

Meanwhile, UTEP's recent rough patch got a bit rougher two Fridays ago after their fourth straight loss. The matchup between UTEP and Louisiana Tech wasn't a total blowout, but with UTEP falling 24-10 at home it was darn close to turning into one.

The defeat dropped FIU's season record down to 3-3. UTEP has not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups giving them a 1-5 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the match is expected to be close, with UTEP going off as just a 1-point favorite. Anyone thinking of taking FIU against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played UTEP.

FIU was pulverized by UTEP 40-6 in their previous meeting last November. Will FIU have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

UTEP is a slight 1-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 44 points.

Series History

FIU has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UTEP.