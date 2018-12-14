FIU running back played entire 2018 season with a warrant out for his arrest

FIU running back Shawndarrius Phillips was arrested on Wednesday and charged with domestic battery, more than three months after a warrant was issued in Broward County, court records show. Phillips was booked by police and held on $6,000 bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, Phillips' ex-girlfriend called the Broward Sheriff's Office on June 17 to report an incident that allegedly turned violent when Phillips choked her following a discussion over who the woman was dating. From the Miami Herald ...

As she struggled to speak or even breathe, she said, "Phillips got her on her feet and walked her back towards his couch until she fell back on the couch," according to the affidavit. Scratching his hand, she said, did no good and he remained atop her. She claimed Phillips got off her, saying, "Don't you ever speak to me or my family again." He then ordered her out, saying, "If you don't leave, I'm going to break your jaw."

A warrant for Phillips' arrest was issued on Aug. 24. That means Phillips played in 11 games for the Panthers this season as a wanted man. He tallied 393 yards and four touchdowns as the team's third-leading rusher. FIU has told multiple outlets that it has no comment on the situation or whether the university knew of the player's legal situation. Phillips, a junior, is still listed on the team roster. The Panthers will play Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 21.