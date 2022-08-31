Who's Playing

Bryant @ FIU

Last Season Records: FIU 1-11; Bryant 7-4

The FIU Panthers will play against a Division II opponent, the Bryant Bulldogs, in an early-season tune-up on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 1-11 last-season record, the Panthers have set their aspirations higher this season.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida

Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN3.com

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.