Who's Playing
Bryant @ FIU
Last Season Records: FIU 1-11; Bryant 7-4
What to Know
The FIU Panthers will play against a Division II opponent, the Bryant Bulldogs, in an early-season tune-up on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 1-11 last-season record, the Panthers have set their aspirations higher this season.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.