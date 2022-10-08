Who's Playing

Connecticut @ FIU

Current Records: Connecticut 2-4; FIU 2-2

What to Know

The FIU Panthers are home Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 5.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Connecticut Huskies at 7 p.m. ET at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Panthers aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

FIU was able to grind out a solid victory over the New Mexico State Aggies last week, winning 21-7. The FIU offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway. FIU can attribute much of their success to QB Grayson James, who passed for three TDs and 175 yards on 19 attempts in addition to picking up 43 yards on the ground, and RB Lexington Joseph, who snatched one receiving TD. Joseph hadn't helped his team much against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, UConn didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Fresno State Bulldogs last week, but they still walked away with a 19-14 win. No one had a standout game offensively for UConn, but they got scores from WR Aaron Turner and RB Devontae Houston. UConn's win came on a 17-yard rush from Houston with only 2:24 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Their wins bumped the Panthers to 2-2 and the Huskies to 2-4. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida

Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.75

Odds

The Huskies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.