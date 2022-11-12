Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ FIU

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 4-5; FIU 4-5

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls are 6-1 against the FIU Panthers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Owls' week off comes to an end as they meet up with FIU at 7 p.m. ET at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Florida Atlantic has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Florida Atlantic beat the UAB Blazers 24-17 two weeks ago. Florida Atlantic QB N'Kosi Perry did work as he passed for three TDs and 187 yards on 25 attempts in addition to picking up 50 yards on the ground. Perry's 50-yard touchdown toss to WR Je'Quan Burton in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Meanwhile, FIU was pulverized by the North Texas Mean Green 52-14 last week. FIU was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 45-14. QB Grayson James had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 130 yards passing.

This next matchup looks promising for the Owls, who are favored by a full 15.5 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Florida Atlantic's win lifted them to 4-5 while FIU's defeat dropped them down to 4-5. Allowing an average of 35.78 points per game, the Panthers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida

Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Florida Atlantic have won six out of their last seven games against FIU.