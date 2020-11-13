Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ FIU

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 3-1; FIU 0-3

What to Know

The FIU Panthers are 1-4 against the Florida Atlantic Owls since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. FIU's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Florida Atlantic at 7 p.m. ET at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Panthers nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

FIU suffered a bitter loss three weeks ago, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. FIU came up short against Jacksonville State, falling 19-10. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for FIU to swallow was that they had been favored by 10 points coming into the contest. One thing holding FIU back was the mediocre play of QB Stone Norton, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 66 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 10-6 win.

FIU is now 0-3 while Florida Atlantic sits at 3-1. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Panthers are stumbling into the game with the eighth fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 92.7 on average. The Owls have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 12th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 288.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Odds

The Owls are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida Atlantic have won four out of their last five games against FIU.