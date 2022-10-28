Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ FIU

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 2-5; FIU 3-4

What to Know

This Friday, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39.29 points per game. Louisiana Tech and the FIU Panthers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Riccardo Silva Stadium. FIU should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bulldogs will be looking to right the ship.

Louisiana Tech fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Rice Owls this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 42-41. A silver lining for Louisiana Tech was the play of WR Tre Harris, who caught eight passes for three TDs and 92 yards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between FIU and the Charlotte 49ers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Panthers wrapped it up with a 34-15 win on the road. The team accrued 27 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. FIU QB Grayson James was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 302 yards on 33 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 53 yards.

FIU's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Louisiana Tech was able to grind out a solid victory over the Panthers when the teams previously met three seasons ago, winning 43-31. The rematch might be a little tougher for Louisiana Tech since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida

Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won all of the games they've played against FIU in the last eight years.