Who's Playing

No. 22 Marshall @ FIU

Current Records: Marshall 5-0; FIU 0-3

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd and the FIU Panthers will face off in a Conference USA clash at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 30 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Thundering Herd are cruising in on a five-game winning streak while FIU is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

Marshall was hampered by 81 penalty yards against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Marshall walked away with a 20-9 victory. Among those leading the charge for them was RB Brenden Knox, who picked up 101 yards on the ground on 25 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. One of the most thrilling moments was Knox's 58-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

Marshall's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Florida Atlantic's offensive line to sack the quarterback five times. It was a group effort with six picking up one sack apiece.

Meanwhile, the Panthers came up short against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Friday, falling 19-10. If the result catches you off guard, it should: FIU was far and away the favorite. One thing holding FIU back was the mediocre play of QB Stone Norton, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 4.71 yards per passing attempt.

Marshall's win brought them up to 5-0 while FIU's defeat pulled them down to 0-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marshall ranks ninth in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only one on the season. But the Panthers are even better: they haven't thrown an interception yet this season. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida

Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Marshall have won three out of their last five games against FIU.