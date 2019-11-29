FIU vs. Marshall odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Marshall Thundering Herd and the FIU Panthers at noon ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall is 7-4 overall and 5-1 at home, while FIU is 6-5 overall and 0-4 on the road. After Marshall covered the first four meetings in the series, FIU has rattled off three consecutive covers against its conference foe. However, both teams have struggled against the spread this season, with FIU at 3-8 and Marshall at 4-7. The Thundering Herd are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Marshall vs. FIU odds, while the over-under is set at 49.5. Before entering any FIU vs. Marshall picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

It was a hard-fought contest, but Marshall had to settle for a 24-13 defeat against Charlotte last week. One thing holding the Thundering Herd back was the mediocre play of quarterback Isaiah Green. He failed to produce a single touchdown and threw two interceptions with a completion percentage of just 35.3. Green has had an up-and-down season, but the rushing attack has been buoyed by the consistency of Brenden Knox. The sophomore has rushed for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns this season and the Thundering Herd are a perfect 5-0 straight up this season when he eclipses 100 yards.

Despite 100 penalty yards, FIU secured a 30-24 upset over Miami (FL). FIU running back Anthony Jones was one of the most active players for the squad as he rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Tony Gaiter IV and Shemar Thornton combined for 12 catches, 152 yards and two touchdowns receiving as well. Meanwhile, the FIU defense forced three Miami turnovers and that was the key to the monster upset as 20.5-point underdogs.

