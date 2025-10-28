CBS Sports Network is set for a packed Week 10 of college football, featuring six games across four days that could shake up various conference standings and postseason positioning. From pivotal Conference USA clashes to high-stakes Mountain West showdowns, the week offers must-watch matchups.

The week kicks off Wednesday night as Missouri State hosts FIU, marking the first meeting between the two programs. The Bears are coming off a thrilling 24-17 overtime win at New Mexico State, giving them back-to-back victories against FBS opponents for the first time.

You can bet college football games this week at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Click here:

Friday night, Sam Houston travels to face Louisiana Tech, as the Bearkats attempt to avoid an eight-game losing streak to open the season while the Bulldogs look to rebound from consecutive losses to conference contenders.

Saturday features four more key matchups. UAB heads to East Hartford to take on UConn, as the Blazers aim for consecutive wins for the first time in more than 1,500 days. Later Saturday, Liberty hosts Delaware, looking to extend its C-USA title hunt with a third straight win.

The week closes with two Mountain West matchups: San Diego State faces Wyoming at Snapdragon Stadium, where the Aztecs' dominant defense will challenge one of the conference's lower-scoring offenses, and Hawaii travels to San Jose State in a battle between two of the conference's top quarterbacks.

CBS Sports Network will carry all six games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 10 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

FIU vs. Missouri State

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29 | Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Robert W. Plaster Stadium -- Springfield, Missouri

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Missouri State -3.5 | Will the Bears cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 10 projections here

Missouri State (4-3) wraps up October with its first home weekday C-USA game, welcoming FIU (3-4) Wednesday night. The Bears are coming off a thrilling 24-17 overtime win at New Mexico State, which gave the program its first back-to-back victories against FBS opponents. Quarterback Jacob Clark returned from injury last week to tie the program record for most career passing touchdowns (47). This marks the first-ever meeting between Missouri State and FIU. The Panthers look to avoid another 1-3 start against C-USA opponents.

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech

Date: Friday, Oct. 31 | Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Louisiana Tech -16.5 | Will the Bulldogs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 10 projections here

It continues to be a difficult season for Sam Houston (0-7) and first-year coach Phil Longo. The seven-game losing streak to start the season is one defeat shy of matching the program's start in 2023, the Bearkats' first year in the FBS. As for Louisiana Tech (4-3), it's trying to climb back above .500 in conference play after consecutive losses to C-USA title contenders. Quarterback Blake Baker set career highs in completions (31), pass attempts (45) and passing yards (340) in last week's overtime loss to Western Kentucky. He could have another big game against a Sam Houston pass defense that ranks last in C-USA this season.

UAB vs. UConn

Date: Saturday, Nov. 1 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: UConn -11.5 | Will the Huskies cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 10 projections here

UAB (3-4) had an extra week to savor its upset win against Memphis under interim coach Alex Mortensen, but now returns off a bye for a road trip to UConn (5-3), which saw its four-game winning streak snapped in a double-overtime loss at Rice last Saturday. When the Blazers take the field in Week 10, it'll be more than 1,500 days since they last won consecutive games in a season. Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano remains the only FBS player with at least 210 pass attempts and zero interceptions this season.

Delaware vs. Liberty

Date: Saturday, Nov. 1 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Liberty -3.5 | Will the Flames cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 10 projections here

Although Liberty (3-4) still has an overall losing record, the Flames are in the C-USA title hunt with a chance to string together their third consecutive win when hosting Delaware (4-3). A healthy Ethan Vasko has energized the Liberty offense after scoring a season-high 30 points in a win at New Mexico State in Week 8. The Flames will need another strong showing to keep pace with Delaware and quarterback Nick Minicucci, arguably the top passer in C-USA this season.

Wyoming vs. San Diego State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 1 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: San Diego State -11.5 | Will the Aztecs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 10 projections here

San Diego State (6-1) could be a serious College Football Playoff contender if they keep up a dominant defensive performance. The Aztecs got their third shutout of the season last week at Fresno State and now face a Wyoming (4-4) offense that is third-worst in the Mountain West in points per game (21.0). The Cowboys have a respectable defense of their own, allowing just 19.8 points per game, which is second in the conference behind San Diego State.

Hawaii vs. San Jose State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 1 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: San Jose State -2.5 | Will the Spartans cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 10 projections here

Hawaii (6-2) is already bowl eligible for the first time in five seasons as fourth-year coach Timmy Chang has built one of the program's most balanced and explosive teams. Redshirt freshman quarterback Micah Alejado ranks 10th nationally in passing yards per game (292.8) as he prepares to face San Jose State (2-5) and its experienced quarterback Walker Eget. The veteran passer ranks fifth in the FBS in passing yards per game (307.0) and hasn't thrown an interception since Week 2 at Texas.