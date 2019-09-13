FIU vs. New Hampshire: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch FIU vs. New Hampshire football game
Who's Playing
FIU (home) vs. New Hampshire (away)
Current Records: FIU 0-2-0; New Hampshire 0-1-0
What to Know
FIU will square off against New Hampshire at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Riccardo Silva Stadium. FIU will be home again for the second matchup in a row.
The Panthers and W. Kentucky couldn't quite live up to the 57.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Last Saturday, FIU was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against W. Kentucky 14-20. FIU was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as W. Kentucky apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in Oct. of last year.
Meanwhile, New Hampshire had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. It was close but no cigar for the Wildcats as they fell 10-13 to Holy Cross. The Wildcats didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Over/Under: 44
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Manziel uniform stolen from Texas A&M
The alleged Manziel jersey thief has been identified by police
-
Week 3: Clemson's test at Syracuse
Breaking down the top storylines ahead of the third week of the 2019 college football season
-
Winless teams likely to go bowling
Nobody wants to start 0-2, but it doesn't mean the season is over when it happens
-
Washington State vs. Houston odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Houston vs. Washington State game 10,000...
-
Boston College vs. Kansas picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Kansas vs. Boston College game 10,000...
-
UNC vs. Wake Forest odds, sims, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of UNC football and just locked in his picks for Friday.