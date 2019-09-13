FIU vs. New Hampshire: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

FIU (home) vs. New Hampshire (away)

Current Records: FIU 0-2-0; New Hampshire 0-1-0

What to Know

FIU will square off against New Hampshire at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Riccardo Silva Stadium. FIU will be home again for the second matchup in a row.

The Panthers and W. Kentucky couldn't quite live up to the 57.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Last Saturday, FIU was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against W. Kentucky 14-20. FIU was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as W. Kentucky apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in Oct. of last year.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. It was close but no cigar for the Wildcats as they fell 10-13 to Holy Cross. The Wildcats didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, Florida

Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, Florida TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Over/Under: 44

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.