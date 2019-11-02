FIU vs. Old Dominion: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch FIU vs. Old Dominion football game
Who's Playing
FIU (home) vs. Old Dominion (away)
Current Records: FIU 4-4; Old Dominion 1-7
What to Know
Get ready for a Conference USA battle as Old Dominion and FIU will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Old Dominion staggers in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.
The Monarchs took a serious blow against FAU last week, falling 41-3. The Monarchs were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3.
Meanwhile, FIU's and Middle Tenn.'s matchup was up for grabs at halftime, but FIU was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. The Panthers ended up on the wrong side of a painful 50-17 walloping at Middle Tenn.'s hands. FIU's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB James Morgan, who passed for 208 yards and two TDs on 32 attempts.
The Monarchs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 3-5 all in all.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Monarchs are 10th worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 145.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Old Dominion, FIU enters the game with only 164.5 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for eighth best in the nation. So the Old Dominion squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.42
Odds
The Panthers are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Monarchs.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 16-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
FIU and Old Dominion both have two wins in their last four games.
- Sep 08, 2018 - FIU 28 vs. Old Dominion 20
- Nov 11, 2017 - Old Dominion 37 vs. FIU 30
- Nov 26, 2016 - Old Dominion 42 vs. FIU 28
- Oct 24, 2015 - FIU 41 vs. Old Dominion 12
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Coach suspended for running up score
The county has a rule preventing teams from beating opponents by more than 42 points
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 10
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 10 of the 2019 college football season
-
Top Picks: Navy-UConn, NBA best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Navy vs. UConn odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Navy vs. Connecticut game 10,000 times.
-
Report: Urban USC's No. 1 choice
The most surprised person by this news is likely Clay Helton, who is still employed by USC
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 10 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game