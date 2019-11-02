FIU vs. Old Dominion: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

FIU (home) vs. Old Dominion (away)

Current Records: FIU 4-4; Old Dominion 1-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Conference USA battle as Old Dominion and FIU will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Old Dominion staggers in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.

The Monarchs took a serious blow against FAU last week, falling 41-3. The Monarchs were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3.

Meanwhile, FIU's and Middle Tenn.'s matchup was up for grabs at halftime, but FIU was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. The Panthers ended up on the wrong side of a painful 50-17 walloping at Middle Tenn.'s hands. FIU's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB James Morgan, who passed for 208 yards and two TDs on 32 attempts.

The Monarchs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 3-5 all in all.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Monarchs are 10th worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 145.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Old Dominion, FIU enters the game with only 164.5 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for eighth best in the nation. So the Old Dominion squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida

Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.42

Odds

The Panthers are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Monarchs.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

FIU and Old Dominion both have two wins in their last four games.