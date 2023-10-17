The FIU Panthers (3-4) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-6) link up in a Conference USA battle on Wednesday night. Both teams head into this game on losing streaks. FIU has dropped three games in a row, falling 27-14 to UTEP on Oct. 11. Likewise, Sam Houston is on a six-game skid. In Week 7, the Bearkats lost 27-13 to New Mexico State.

Kickoff from Elliot T. Bowers Stadium in Huntsville is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Bearkats are 5-point favorites in the FIU vs. Sam Houston odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 40.5. Before making any Sam Houston vs. FIU picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sam Houston vs. FIU and identified its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for FIU vs. Sam Houston:

FIU vs. Sam Houston spread: Bearkats -5

FIU vs. Sam Houston over/under: 40.5 points

FIU vs. Sam Houston money line: Bearkats -207, Panthers +171

SHSU: Hit the game total under in last two games

FIU: Hit the 1H money line in three of last five away games

FIU vs. Sam Houston live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why FIU can cover

Freshman quarterback Keyone Jenkins leads the passing attack. The Panthers are fifth in the Conference USA in passing (228.6) this season. Jenkins has a strong arm with the athleticism to extend plays with his feet. The Florida native has thrown for 1,454 yards, five passing touchdowns and has four rushing scores. The Florida native has thrown for at least 250 yards in four games.

Junior receiver Kris Mitchell has been a dynamic pass catcher for this squad. Mitchell owns superb deep speed and has a knack for creating separation. The Florida native leads the Conference USA in receiving yards (636) and is second in receiving yards per game (90.9). In his last outing, he caught four passes for 86 yards. This was his fifth game on the season with more than 80 receiving yards.

Why Sam Houston can cover

Senior quarterback Keegan Shoemaker has impressive pocket presence. Shoemaker enters this game with 1,016 yards and six passing touchdowns. He's notched at least 250 passing yards and two passing scores in three straight matchups. On Oct. 11 versus New Mexico State, Shoemaker went 32 of 48 for 285 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Junior receiver Noah Smith has built a good rapport with Shoemaker. Smith has good awareness of coverages and consistently gets open. The Texas native ranks first on the team in receptions (38), receiving yards (308), and touchdowns (3). He's snagged eight-plus catches in three straight contests. On Oct. 5 against Liberty, Smith had 13 catches for 97 yards.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, predicting 33 combined points.

So who wins FIU vs. Sam Houston, and which side of the spread is the better value?