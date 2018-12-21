FIU vs. Toledo Bahamas Bowl score: Panthers secure best season in program history with win

Florida International fumbled the opening kickoff and gave up a touchdown to Toledo on the very next play, but didn't let the rough start derail the Panthers from a big 35-31 win over Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl. The win polishes off the first nine-win season in program history and its first bowl win since 2010. Both of the Panthers' bowl wins have come against the Rockets.

Backup quarterback Christian Alexander stepped in for starter James Morgan and lit up a Rockets defense that had been picked apart quite often during the 2018 season. Alexander threw for 209 yards and a touchdown, and was the leading rusher for the Panthers with 87 more to earn Player of the Game honors.

Panthers running back Anthony Jones rushed for 90 yards and three touchdowns on the afternoon, two-and-a-half months after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Opa-locka, Florida. The bullet went through the side of Jones' neck and exited under his eye, causing him to miss seven games in the middle of the season.

After falling into a 10-point hole, a Jones touchdown run and a score from Alexander to Sterling Palmer gave the Panthers a lead at halftime. Eli Peters found Jon'Vea Johnson to put the Rockets back on top early in the third quarter. But another Jones score and a touchdown run from Maurice Alexander swung momentum back in favor of the Panthers, and they never looked back.

Things got a little weird at the very end. Peters hit Johnson in the back of the end zone for a 43-yard touchdown to cut FIU's lead to 35-32 with 0:02 left, but failed to recover the onside kick to end the Rockets' late charge.