FIU vs. UTEP: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

FIU (home) vs. UTEP (away)

Current Records: FIU 3-3-0; UTEP 1-4-0

What to Know

FIU won both of their matches against UTEP last season (52-12 and 35-21) and is aiming for the same result this time around. FIU and UTEP will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Panthers will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

The Panthers took their matchup against Charlotte on Saturday by a conclusive 48-23 score. RB Anthony Jones had a stellar game for the Panthers as he rushed for 117 yards and three TDs on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for UTEP, and their contest last week only extended their streak of losses to four. They came up short against UT-San Antonio, falling 26-16. UTEP has not found any success against UT-San Antonio since Oct. 22 of 2016, this loss making it three in a row.

The Panthers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 23-point margin of victory. They didn't have treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-4), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

FIU's win lifted them to 3-3 while UTEP's defeat dropped them down to 1-4. We'll find out if the Panthers can add another positive mark to their record or if the Miners can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of FIU's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida

Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a big 23-point favorite against the Miners.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

FIU have won both of the games they've played against UTEP in the last five years.