Conference USA foes will face off in college football Week 8 as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will host the Florida International Panthers on Tuesday. The Panthers (2-3, 0-1) are coming out of their bye week and looking to rebound after losing 51-10 to UConn their last time out. Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers (5-1, 3-0) have won three straight, mostly recently defeating Delaware 27-24 in Week 6.

Kickoff from Houchens Industries-L. T. Smith Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Hilltoppers are 10-point favorites in the latest FIU vs. Western Kentucky odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 55.5.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Western Kentucky vs. FIU.

FIU vs. Western Kentucky spread Western Kentucky -10 at DraftKings Sportsbook FIU vs. Western Kentucky over/under 55.5 points FIU vs. Western Kentucky money line WKU -362, FIU +286

Why FIU can cover

The Panthers have covered the spread three times this season. That includes covering as 42-point underdogs against Penn State in Week 2. FIU's run game is generating 147.8 average yards per game, with senior running back Kejon Owens averaging 6.1 yards per carry with 463 total yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

He could keep the score close on Tuesday against a Western Kentucky rush defense that allows the second-most yards on the ground (195.8). FIU is also strong at defending against the rush, which can help limit a hot Western Kentucky offense.

Why Western Kentucky can cover

The Hilltoppers are 3-0 and 2-1-0 ATS in their last three meetings with the Panthers, outscoring FIU 148-47 over that span. Western Kentucky is 5-1-0 ATS on the season, even covering as a 27.5-point favorite in Week 1. The defense is allowing 394.8 total yards per game but just 22.8 points, while the offense makes up ground by averaging a conference-leading 429.5 total yards and 33.7 points per outing.

Hilltoppers quarterback Maverick McIvor leads Conference USA with 1,704 passing yards and a 12-2 TD-INT ratio, and he could go off against an FIU defense that struggles to contain the pass.

How to make Western Kentucky vs. FIU picks

For FIU vs. Western Kentucky in Week 8, the model is leaning under the total, and also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations.

Who wins FIU vs. Western Kentucky, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time?