When the Olympics come to Los Angeles in 2028, perhaps the most American sport will finally make its debut. Men's and women's flag football are set to join the Olympic program, bringing gridiron action to televisions around the world.

On Tuesday, the NFL voted to allow active players to participate in Olympic flag football, opening the door for a potential 'dream team' to represent the United States in Los Angeles. With three years until rosters are finalized, many current college football players could be reaching their prime when the games begin.

It's worth noting that the skill sets for flag football don't perfectly align with those for tackle football. Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods might be one of the best returning players in college football, but that doesn't necessarily matter - flag football is a speed game. Size offers little advantage.

Additionally, rosters are small, so players who can compete on both sides of the ball are especially valuable.

With that in mind, we identified five active college football players who could be strong fits for the 2028 U.S. Olympic team. Spots will be competitive, with many of the NFL's top athletes expected to try out, but these five might have what it takes to rise above the pack.

If there's one player still in college football who has a serious chance of making the team, it's Smith. 247Sports' No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class helped swing the national championship with a monstrous College Football Playoff run and finished with 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Buckeyes.

Some scouts have said that he would have been the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft had he been allowed to declare after his freshman year. Expectations are off the charts. By far the biggest hurdle is the depth of wide receiver talent in the NFL for a vastly limited number of spots, but by 2028, Smith could establish himself as one of the best.

Harold Perkins, LB, LSU

Might we have finally found the perfect football role for Perkins? In college, he has struggled to play his natural position of pass rusher because of his smaller frame. In the flag football universe, that would be far less of a concern.

Rushers have to start off the ball, giving extra benefit to speed and agility. Additionally, rushers have to be able to respond to potential running plays or drop back into coverage. Perkins has spent the last two years refining both of those skill sets. Drop him into a flag football defense and he has the potential to be a Colin Simmons-type Swiss Army Knife.

Let's be clear, the NFL is going to send its biggest and brightest stars at the quarterback position to the Olympics to help market the game. If there's one name that just might be big enough to enter the conversation by 2028, though, it's Arch Manning. The redshirt sophomore has only thrown a few passes at the college level, but showed off an amazing combination of his uncles' arms and grandfather's mobility.

Additionally, Manning might be a perfect fit for flag football. Quarterbacks rarely get designed runs, but have to embrace their mobility to evade rushers and deliver pinpoint passes into crowded secondaries. Manning has handled pressure well and shown the ability to throw on the run. A Patrick Mahomes-Arch Manning quarterback rotation could be a lot of fun.

Caleb Downs, DB, Ohio State

Downs had an argument as America's best safety as a freshman, and now heads into 2025 as perhaps the best defender regardless of position. The rising junior has 189 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended and four interceptions in two seasons, including a dominant performance for Ohio State during their title run. His frame allows him to play anywhere on defense, while his mind makes him a generational superstar.

Additionally, flag football rosters only have 10 spots, making potential two-way players extremely valuable. Downs was a sensational offensive player in high school, posting 20 touchdowns on 57 carries as a senior for a state championship team. He also campaigned for running back snaps during Ohio State's run to the national title. Without question, he could play both ways.

Running backs are a complicated part of flag football. While rushers are typically asked to maneuver through tight holes and withstand contact, running backs are best utilized in space. Additionally, since running the ball is such a relatively small part of the equation, being able to go out and catch passes is critical.

Simply put, there is not a better all-purpose running back returning to college football than Reid. The junior was electric with 966 yards on the ground, 579 yards through the air and nine touchdowns. He posted 52 receptions, including three 100-yard games, all against power conference competition. Reid would be a tremendous fit for flag football.