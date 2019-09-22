Five-star 2020 quarterback flips to Alabama from USC after weekend visit to Tuscaloosa
The rich get richer while USC continues to slip in the recruiting rankings
On Friday night, USC lost starting quarterback Kedon Slovis to an injury but was able to beat Utah using its third-string signal caller. On Sunday, USC lost another quarterback, but this one never made it to campus. Five-star 2020 QB Bryce Young announced Sunday that he was flipping his commitment from USC to Alabama after making a visit to Alabama over the weekend.
"It was a really hard decision," Young told 247Sports. "I had great relationships with the USC staff, they have been great with me this whole time, and I have so much respect for coach [Clay] Helton, coach [Graham] Harrell, and everyone else over there. For me, I just felt like this was the best thing for me. It definitely wasn't an overnight decision."
Young is ranked as the No. 2 dual-threat QB in Class of 2020, per the 247Sports Composite, and No. 32 overall in the class. He initially committed to USC in July 2018, but now, just a couple of months before he could put pen to paper, he's had a change of heart.
It's a big deal for Alabama, which will likely have to replace Tua Tagovailoa after the 2019 season -- or at least ensure it has a backup behind his brother, Taulia Tagovailoa.
It's also a massive blow to USC. Young's decommitment drops USC's current class ranking in 2020 to No. 62 overall, No. 8 in the Pac-12. There's still plenty of time for the Trojans to add more to their class, but this is unchartered territory for a USC recruiting class and will serve to turn the temperature on Helton's seat up more.
