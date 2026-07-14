Grading the progress of all 32 five-star prospects from the 2024 college football recruiting class

Two years removed from signing day, the Class of 2024's five-star haul is starting to take shape -- and not everyone's projected path has stayed the course. Some have validated the hype from the jump, becoming the type of foundational pieces their programs banked on when they landed the signature. Others have hit the expected bumps of a freshman or sophomore season -- still trending in the right direction, but with simply more to prove.

Then there's a third group: players dealing with injuries, position changes, transfers, or simply underwhelming production whose trek forward is a little murkier than it looked eighteen months ago.

Below, we broke down every five-star in the class into three buckets: Exceeding Expectations, Meeting Expectations, and In Question, based on what they've shown on the field relative to what they were promised to be.

1. Jeremiah Smith | WR | Ohio State

Verdict: Exceeding Expectations

Widely regarded as a "generational talent" before he ever competed in a collegiate game, Smith is the only wide receiver to finish his class as the No. 1 overall prospect since 247Sports began ranking recruits in 2000.

Regardless of the lofty expectations, Smith's immediate ascension into one of college football's most dominant players is nothing short of impressive. After posting back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in his first two seasons in Columbus, the Florida native became only the second player in Ohio State program history to record such a feat. Despite the bar being set exceptionally high, it's clear the former No. 1 overall prospect has more than lived up to the billing.

2. Ellis Robinson IV | CB | Georgia

Verdict: Meeting Expectations

Ranked as the No. 1 overall defensive prospect in the 2024 class, Robinson aims to solidify himself as one of the premier corners in the country this upcoming year. Heading into his redshirt sophomore campaign, the former IMG Academy standout started twelve games for the Bulldogs a year ago, recording four interceptions in his first extended taste of action.

Although the Sunday traits are easily apparent, Robinson's development over the course of last fall suggests he could be one of the first defensive backs off the board in the 2027 NFL Draft -- provided he keeps building on last year's foundation.

3. DJ Lagway | QB | Baylor (previously Florida)

Verdict: In Question

After leading the Gators to a 6-1 record as a true freshman following an injury to starter Graham Mertz, Lagway encountered a series of injuries that derailed a critical offseason approaching his first full year as a starter in Gainesville.

As a result, the former five-star struggled to find his rhythm throughout the campaign, leading the SEC in interceptions thrown as Florida would later relieve head coach Billy Napier of his duties following a disappointing 5-7 finish. Now back in his home state of Texas, Lagway faces a make-or-break year leading Dave Aranda's Baylor Bears in what figures to be a pivotal stretch in Waco for Lagway and Aranda alike.

4. LJ McCray | DL | Florida

Verdict: In Question

The former five-star appeared in thirteen games as a true freshman for the Gators before a knee injury led him to miss the second half of fall camp and Florida's season opener heading into the 2025 campaign.

McCray returned to action in Week 2 against South Florida, but suffered a broken right foot in the same game, requiring surgery that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Now with a clean bill of health following reacclimation periods in the winter and spring, the Gators remain hopeful McCray can be a considerable contributor to Florida's front seven this upcoming season.

5. Cam Coleman | WR | Texas (previously Auburn)

Verdict: Meeting Expectations

A unique athletic specimen at 6-foot-3 and just north of 200 pounds, Coleman produced the type of flashes that led many to believe he would become the first Auburn receiver to record a 1,000-yard receiving season since 1999. Although he fell short of that mark in his two seasons on the Plains, the former five-star delivered on enough of his promise to be considered one of the more fascinating prospects in college football.

Despite obvious areas of his game that still need refinement, Texas's new WR1 has the potential to develop into one of the sport's most dynamic playmakers and a Top-10 NFL Draft choice playing alongside Arch Manning.

6. Williams Nwaneri | DL | Nebraska (previously Missouri)

Verdict: In Question

A former Missouri signee, Nwaneri transferred to Nebraska after logging just 38 snaps across four games as a true freshman with the Tigers. A participant in all thirteen games this past season for the Cornhuskers, Nwaneri started nine of them, recording 2.5 sacks and 27 tackles.

At 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds, it's hard not to be enamored with the St. Louis-area native's size and athleticism off the edge, as Nwaneri's stat line is hardly indicative of his down-to-down impact and upward trajectory as he heads into year two in Matt Rhule's program.

7. Dylan Raiola | QB | Oregon (previously Nebraska)

Verdict: In Question

Compiling a 13-9 record as a starter at Nebraska, Raiola suffered a broken fibula in the first week of November against USC that forced him to miss the remainder of 2025. He transferred to Oregon in the offseason and will likely redshirt while serving as Dante Moore's backup quarterback in 2026.

A route less traveled, but one exemplified by Moore himself, Raiola will look to capitalize on a year to learn a new scheme while surrounding himself with a quarterback-friendly roster in what is presumed to be his offense in 2027.

8. Ryan Williams | WR | Alabama

Verdict: Meeting Expectations

After electrifying the sport at 17 years of age as a true freshman, Williams suffered somewhat of a setback as a sophomore, seeing a dip in receiving yards, yards per reception, and touchdowns while leading the FBS in drops with thirteen.

Although his second-year production didn't quite meet the standard set by his freshman season, Williams's game-breaking ability is still one of the anchors of Alabama's passing game, and there's no doubt he's a legitimate Day 1 NFL talent.

9. Jordan Ross | EDGE | LSU (previously Tennessee)

Verdict: In Question

A rotational contributor for Tennessee last season, Ross logged just short of 250 snaps for the Volunteers in 2025 before deciding to transfer to LSU this offseason. The former basketball player at Vestavia Hills High School in Hoover, Alabama, has added some much-needed weight to his frame over the course of his collegiate career as he enters a crucial year three, where he figures to be heavily relied upon to aid LSU's pass rush in his first season in Baton Rouge.

Although his production has been lacking, there's no shortage of flashes that suggest Ross can live up to his lofty recruiting ranking.

10. Justin Williams | LB | Georgia

Verdict: In Question

Williams saw action in all fourteen of Georgia's games last season, recording just over 225 snaps as a true sophomore. A 6-foot-2, athletic second-level player with excellent range, the Texas native figures to be a key part of the Bulldogs' defense this upcoming season.

Although the sample size is still somewhat limited, don't be surprised if Williams makes the most of his opportunities this fall and becomes a household name in the middle of Glenn Schumann and Kirby Smart's defense.

11. Justin Scott | DL | Miami

Verdict: Meeting Expectations

A key cog in Miami's defensive front last season, Scott registered over 500 snaps while appearing in all fifteen games for the Hurricanes during their national championship run. A former four-sport athlete in high school, the Chicago native appears right on track to be one of the next Hurricane defensive linemen to hear his name called on Day 1 of the NFL Draft.

A nimble mover at 6-foot-4 and 300-plus pounds, Scott's versatility, quickness, and power make him one of the more intriguing young defenders in all of college football.

12. Jaylen Mbakwe | CB | Georgia Tech (previously Alabama)

Verdict: In Question

After seeing considerable playing time as a true freshman defensive back in Tuscaloosa, Mbakwe changed positions from corner to receiver in his second season with the Crimson Tide, ultimately leading to almost 200 fewer snaps than the season prior.

A skilled athlete who brought unique playmaking to each phase of the game in high school, Mbakwe will return to the defensive backfield under Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets. Although it's been somewhat of a bumpy ride, a change of scenery and a homecoming to the defensive side of the ball should serve as a nice reset.

13. Jordan Seaton | OT | LSU (previously Colorado)

Verdict: Meeting Expectations

A day-one starter during his last two seasons at Colorado, Seaton anchored the Buffaloes' offensive line before deciding to enter the transfer portal, quickly becoming one of the most highly sought-after prospects in free agency.

Presumed to be one of the most expensive players in the portal, Seaton's steady pass-blocking prowess, in addition to his vast starting experience, should help propel him into one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft as he readies himself for SEC competition.

14. Sammy Brown | LB | Clemson

Verdict: Meeting Expectations

Possessing arguably the most athletic profile amongst any of his peers, Brown continues to develop into one of the best linebackers in the country.

At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Brown's ability to play sideline to sideline, erase angles, and play between the tackles -- while continuing to flash steady growth with regard to his processing power -- suggests he's trending to make a significant leap in his second full season as a starter.

15. KJ Bolden | S | Georgia

Verdict: Meeting Expectations

An indispensable asset to Kirby Smart's defense from the moment he stepped foot on campus, Bolden's combination of speed, toughness, and versatility has provided the Bulldogs with significant value from the onset. At just 20 years of age, he has appeared in every contest in his two seasons in Athens, proving to be one of the most college-ready impact players in the class.

A cerebral defensive chess piece that can assume multiple responsibilities in the secondary, it's hard to overstate Bolden's value for the reigning SEC champions.

16. Terry Bussey | WR | Texas A&M

Verdict: In Question

The crown jewel of the Aggies' 2024 signing class, Bussey has struggled to find solid ground in Texas A&M's offense, failing to record more than 20 receptions in a season. One of the most productive prospects in the Lone Star State's recent history, the former five-star's full-time transition to the receiver position has been choppy, as drops and a talented receiver room have remained obstacles throughout the early part of his career.

With KC Concepcion departed for the NFL, the opportunity remains for Bussey to morph into the offensive playmaker the Aggies faithful are hoping he can become.

17. David Stone | DL | Oklahoma

Verdict: Meeting Expectations

An Oklahoma native, Stone's emergence as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the country this past season was vital to the Sooners' first College Football Playoff berth under Brent Venables.

A load of a human being floating around 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, Stone's combination of quick-twitch explosiveness and body quickness can overwhelm opponents on a down-to-down basis. Although talent has never lacked, Stone's development over the course of the last season should put him heavily in the mix to become the first Oklahoma defensive lineman drafted in the first round since Gerald McCoy in 2010.

18. Dominick McKinley | DL | LSU

Verdict: In Question

A rotational contributor for the Bayou Bengals last season, McKinley participated in all thirteen games under Brian Kelly and Blake Baker in 2025, recording just shy of 400 snaps.

Labeled somewhat of a "raw" but promising prospect coming out of Acadiana High School, McKinley's trajectory suggests he could develop into an impact-level starter as he approaches his third season in Baton Rouge. With a new defensive line coach Sterling Lucas manning the trenches, the Tigers are hopeful McKinley can take a step closer to reaching his ceiling in 2026.

19. Dylan Stewart | EDGE | South Carolina

Verdict: Exceeding Expectations

Although Stewart didn't have the statistical production he accounted for as a freshman this past season, his first-step explosiveness and relentless activity off the edge make him one of the most dynamic defenders in the country.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, the South Carolina standout shows the ability to win with not only speed and quickness but rare bend and flexibility that allows him to operate with uncanny freedom on the edge. A tenacious presence that must be acutely accounted for, Stewart has the ability, alongside names like Leonard Moore and Colin Simmons, to be the first defender off the board in the 2027 NFL Draft.

20. Julian Sayin | QB | Ohio State

Verdict: Meeting Expectations

Assuming Ohio State's starting quarterback role following the Buckeyes' victory in the 2024 National Championship, Sayin proved to be ready for the moment, responding with over 3,600 yards passing and 32 touchdowns while completing north of 77% of his passing attempts in his first full season as a starter in Columbus.

Often thought of as a "game manager," Sayin's football intelligence -- in addition to his decisiveness, accuracy, and anticipation from the pocket -- makes him a perfect complement for one of the most talented rosters in the country on a year-to-year basis. Although he can bore you with his effectiveness, don't be surprised if the Buckeyes' signal caller ends up becoming highly thought of in NFL scouting circles.

21. T.J. Moore | WR | Clemson

Verdict: Meeting Expectations

A late-cemented five-star after a standout performance at the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Moore improved on an impressive freshman campaign this past season by hauling in 52 receptions for 837 yards, averaging just over 16 yards per reception in 2025.

An efficient mover with ideal size at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, the Florida native offers a dependable presence in Clemson's passing game while also proving capable of creating explosive plays as a run-after-catch threat with the ball in his hands.

22. Zabien Brown | CB | Alabama

Verdict: Meeting Expectations

One of the cleanest defensive back prospects in the 2024 signing class, Brown's polished, mature playing style, forged in the throes of his time at national powerhouse Mater Dei in California, quickly proved college-ready.

The former Monarch has started in every contest for the Crimson Tide since arriving on campus in Tuscaloosa. An instinctive presence in zone and man coverage, Brown's length and play recognition have been a key staple of Kane Wommack's defense over the last two seasons.

23. Chris Cole | LB | Georgia

Verdict: Meeting Expectations

A versatile second-level defender with the ability to rush the passer off the edge on situational passing downs, Cole has the look and feel of a defender who could blossom in his third season under Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann.

At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, his length and athleticism allow him the flexibility to be deployed in a variety of situations, while showing the three-down ability to run, cover and hold his own between the tackles. This former high school defensive back appears on track to become one of the most intriguing defensive prospects in the country.

24. Bryce Young | EDGE | Notre Dame

Verdict: In Question

The son of Hall-of-Famer and Super Bowl champion Bryant Young, Bryce Young has appeared in all 28 games since arriving in South Bend two years ago. A fluid mover at 6-foot-7 and just north of 270 pounds, Young can play standing up or with his hand in the ground in Chris Ash's defense, as he will occasionally flash the type of pass-rushing upside that helped earn him his fifth star in the recruiting process.

A talented player with all the tools to continue to ascend, the third-year defender will need to play more consistently to his frame as a pass rusher and run defender if he's to become the player once projected.

25. Micah Hudson | WR | Texas Tech (previously Texas A&M)

Verdict: In Question

The highest-rated signee in Texas Tech history, Hudson has struggled to find his footing since arriving in Lubbock. A lost freshman season prompted him to enter the transfer portal and sign with Texas A&M before he ultimately returned to the Red Raiders without ever playing a down in College Station.

In two seasons at Texas Tech, Hudson has totaled just 16 receptions. He hopes some long-awaited continuity will earn him more trust and playing time as he enters a pivotal third season.

26. Elijah Rushing | EDGE | Oregon

Verdict: In Question

Developing behind one of college football's most talented front sevens over the past two seasons, Rushing has logged fewer than 100 defensive snaps during his career at Oregon.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder has spent much of that time adding needed weight to his frame while adjusting to the urgency and physicality required to compete at a high level. The physical tools remain, but the clock is ticking for Rushing to turn his potential into production.

27. Gatlin Bair | WR | Oregon

Verdict: In Question

After returning from a two-year LDS mission, Bair will resume his college career with the Ducks this fall. The former five-star prospect will likely need time to shake off the rust, but his elite speed could make it difficult for Dan Lanning to keep him off the field.

Bair, who set the Idaho state record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.15 seconds, has the type of game-breaking speed that can create an immediate impact.

28. Colin Simmons | EDGE | Texas

Verdict: Exceeding Expectations

Simmons' career is off to a blazing start, with 21 sacks and nearly 30 tackles for loss over his first two seasons.

Though he lacks the length of fellow pass rusher Dylan Stewart, Simmons makes up for it with elite first-step quickness, explosiveness, power and closing speed that make him nearly impossible to block off the edge.

Names like Arch Manning, Cam Coleman and Trevor Goosby often headline Texas' list of NFL prospects, but the former Duncanville High School standout is unquestionably one of the best players in college football and one of the nation's premier NFL Draft prospects.

29. Luke Reynolds | TE | Virginia Tech (previously Penn State)

Verdict: In Question

After two seasons at Penn State, Reynolds was one of several former Nittany Lions to follow James Franklin to Virginia Tech this offseason in search of a fresh start. Flashes of his talent have shown why he was so highly coveted coming out of high school, but he has yet to put it all together.

If Reynolds earns a larger role in the Hokies' offense, he still has the potential to develop into one of the nation's most complete tight ends. With NFL teams increasingly valuing versatile, every-down tight ends, don't be surprised if Reynolds becomes a familiar name in NFL Draft conversations.

30. Amaris Williams | EDGE | Georgia (previously Auburn)

Verdict: In Question

One of Hugh Freeze's most important signees in his initial recruiting class, Williams transferred to Athens this offseason after seeing limited playing time and production during two seasons on the Plains. Although his sample size was small, his pass-rushing ability off the edge was enough for Kirby Smart and Georgia's defensive staff to see the potential they could unlock.

However, a torn ACL suffered this spring will force the former five-star prospect to miss the entire 2026 season. If Williams returns to full health, he has the talent and now the coaching environment to maximize his potential after a difficult start to his career.

31. Zavier Mincey | S | Alabama

Verdict: In Question

A former cornerback, Mincey eased into his transition to safety during his second season in Tuscaloosa. At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, the Florida native brings the type of size and length Alabama values in the secondary and showed positive signs as a rotational contributor last season.

Although the jury is still out on his long-term projection, Mincey's coverage ability and versatility defending both the slot and the middle of the field should earn him increased opportunities in Alabama's defense this season.

32. Ryan Wingo | WR | Texas

Verdict: Meeting Expectations

Earning the coveted fifth star of the 2024 recruiting cycle, Wingo's steady emergence in Texas' passing game has been a welcome development for both Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning. At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Wingo's combination of size, speed and run-after-catch ability gives him the physical tools to develop into a potential first-round NFL Draft pick.

Of course, he remains far from a finished product, but the arrival of Cam Coleman in Austin could make Wingo an even more dangerous weapon. His versatility allows the Longhorns to deploy him in a variety of ways, potentially making him one of the biggest beneficiaries of Texas' revamped passing attack.