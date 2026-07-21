Grading the progress of all 32 five-star prospects from the 2023 college football recruiting class

With three seasons now in the books, the Class of 2023's five-stars have provided plenty of tape to evaluate. Some have become exactly what their rankings promised.

Others have taken a longer, bumpier road to get there, as more than a handful are still navigating the vast variables of new-age college football before finally settling into who they are as players.

Below, every five-star from the class is broken down into three buckets: Exceeding Expectations, Meeting Expectations, and In Question, based on what they've shown on the field relative to what they were promised to be.

1. Arch Manning | QB | Texas

Verdict: Meeting Expectations

Arguably the most anticipated and criticized prospect in the modern recruiting era, Arch Manning's collegiate journey has already encountered its fair share of ups and downs as he approaches year four in Austin. After struggling mightily throughout the first half of the season last year, Manning's play helped engineer the Longhorns to a 7-1 record in their last eight games, including three wins over top-10-ranked opponents and an impressive victory over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. Now armed with arguably the most talented roster in all of college football, Manning's path to a national championship and the potential No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft remain firmly within reach.

Grading the progress of all 32 five-star prospects from the 2024 college football recruiting class Cooper Petagna

2. Nico Iamaleava | QB | UCLA (previously Tennessee)

Verdict: In Question

After leading Tennessee to a 10-3 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff as a redshirt freshman, the highly touted signal-caller would eventually decide to depart Rocky Top for Westwood after the Volunteers failed to reach an agreement to bring the California native back to Knoxville for another season. Following the departure from Tennessee, Iamaleava navigated the Bruins to a lowly 3-9 season that ultimately led to the dismissal of head coach DeShaun Foster just three games into the season. Now under the leadership of Bob Chesney, there's hope that Iamaleava can channel moments of brilliance from last season and play with the type of high-level consistency that's been evading him to this point in his career.

3. Keon Keeley | DL | Notre Dame (previously Alabama)

Verdict: In Question

It's been a frustratingly disappointing start to Keeley's career, to say the least, after failing to earn more than 200 snaps in three seasons with the Crimson Tide. Ranked the No. 1 defensive prospect in 2023, the former five-star failed to deliver on the expectations that followed him into the collegiate ranks. An odd fit in Alabama's three-down front, Keeley now finds himself under the supervision of one of the best player-development position coaches in all of college football, in Notre Dame's Charlie Partridge, with an opportunity to rediscover himself in an environment that should be more welcoming to his skill set.

4. Dante Moore | QB | Oregon (previously UCLA)

Verdict: Meeting Expectations

Coming out of Martin Luther King High School in Detroit, Moore surprised more than a few with his decision to sign with UCLA and Chip Kelly, posting a 3-2 record as a starter in his true freshman season. Following his freshman campaign, the former five-star would eventually enter the transfer portal and join forces with Dan Lanning, spending the next season learning behind the vast experience of Oregon starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Fast forward to the present, and Moore returns for his second season as the starter in Eugene after helping the Ducks post a 13-2 record and reach a College Football Playoff berth in 2025, with national championship aspirations looming large once again.

5. Kadyn Proctor | OT | Alabama (previously Iowa)

Verdict: 2026 NFL Draft, RD1, Pick No. 12, Dolphins

A three-year starter at Alabama, Proctor registered an impressive 40 career starts during his time with the Crimson Tide. A massive individual at 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds, Proctor's weight fluctuation -- a popular topic amongst many scouting pundits -- would often serve as a precursor to the former five-star's level of on-field play. Although the Iowa native could struggle with consistency, there's no denying his God-given talent, as the Dolphins couldn't resist the idea of selecting a potential All-Pro-level profile at either tackle or guard.

6. Francis Mauigoa | OT | Miami

Verdict: 2026 NFL Draft, RD1, Pick No. 10, Giants

A program-changing addition, Mauigoa served as a key cog in Mario Cristobal's rebuilding of Miami into a born-again national championship contender. A nasty mauler who proved in short order he was collegiate-impact-ready, Mauigoa started 42 career games in his three seasons in Coral Gables. From a cultural identity standpoint, no two players have meant more to the revival in South Beach than Mauigoa and Rueben Bain Jr.

7. Zachariah Branch | WR | Georgia (previously USC)

Verdict: 2026 NFL Draft, RD3, Pick No. 79, Falcons

An explosive run-after-catch playmaker, Branch burst onto the scene as a freshman at USC while making a memorable impression as a return man in his first season in Los Angeles. After a pedestrian sophomore season and what seemed to be an awkward fit in Lincoln Riley's offense, the former five-star would later transfer to Georgia, where he would develop into a focal point of the Bulldogs' offense, accounting for over 80 receptions and 800-plus yards receiving in his one season in Athens.

8. Caleb Downs | S | Ohio State (previously Alabama)

Verdict: 2026 NFL Draft, RD1, Pick No. 11, Cowboys

In the last three years, there may not have been a more accomplished player in all of college football than Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. Often lauded as the prospect most ready to make an immediate impact at the college level throughout the recruiting process, Downs quickly surpassed on-field expectations, becoming a fixture in Alabama's secondary as a true freshman in what would be Nick Saban's last season coaching college football. In three seasons, Downs would reach the College Football Playoff in each year, winning a national championship with the Buckeyes in 2024. A cerebral assassin with excellent positional versatility and instincts, Downs once again appears ready to take the league by storm.

9. Adepoju Adebawore | EDGE | Oklahoma

Verdict: In Question

The former five-star from Kansas City saw an increase in snaps this past season, playing a career-high 283 in Oklahoma's run to the College Football Playoff. A lanky 6-foot-4 athlete off the edge, Adebawore's development has been slow but steady as he aims to take a sizable step in an all-important year four in Norman. With flashes to build on, Adebawore must become more dependable against the run, all while adding the pass-rush sizzle he was recruited for.

10. Jackson Arnold | QB | UNLV (previously Auburn, Oklahoma)

Verdict: In Question

Considered one of the most impact-ready arms among his peers, Arnold took over the controls of Oklahoma's offense in his second season following the departure of former starter Dillon Gabriel to Eugene. The results would vary, as the Sooners' offense never found its rhythm and consistently failed to play to its ceiling under the former five-star from Texas. A year later, Arnold linked up with Hugh Freeze in a make-or-break year on The Plains as he would eventually lose the starting quarterback job to journeyman transfer Ashton Daniels later in the season. Now on his third program in three years, the former SEC quarterback hopes he can find new success under the guidance of Dan Mullen at UNLV.

11. DJ Hicks | DL | Texas A&M

Verdict: In Question

A versatile and dependable member of the Aggies' defensive line, Hicks continues to trend in a positive direction as he enters his fourth season with the program. Weighing 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, the former five-star's combination of quickness and power on the interior of the line of scrimmage has shown the ability to cause issues for opposing offensive lines across the SEC. Taking into consideration his ability to play head-up over the center or guard, or even be flexed out on the edge situationally, there's a lot to like about Hicks's tool kit as he projects to make an all-conference-type leap for Mike Elko and company this upcoming season.

12. Jordan Hall | DL | Georgia

Verdict: In Question

The former five-star from Jacksonville started eight games for the Bulldogs last season before suffering a season-ending injury against Florida in the first week of November that forced him to miss the rest of the 2025 season and the entirety of spring practice. A big body in the middle of Georgia's defense, Hall flashed moments of encouraging play in his limited action last season as he continues to work himself into a down-to-down, dependable starter in the SEC. With a potential clean bill of health heading into 2026, Hall will undoubtedly be an important piece in Georgia's defense of an SEC title.

13. Malachi Nelson | QB | Syracuse (previously UTEP, Boise State, USC)

Verdict: In Question

Already at his fourth school in four years, Nelson got his first taste of extended action last season at UTEP, where he started six games for Scotty Waldron and the Miners, resulting in a 1-5 record. Plagued by a lack of continuity, poor decision-making, and accuracy issues throughout his career thus far, Nelson will play this season under Fran Brown as he aims to provide some insurance for the Orange as Steve Angeli continues to make his way back from an Achilles injury that cut his 2025 season short.

14. Cormani McClain | CB | Florida (previously Colorado)

Verdict: In Question

After a turbulent freshman season both on and off the field at Colorado, the former five-star returned to the Sunshine State, earning a walk-on opportunity under previous Florida head coach Billy Napier ahead of the 2024 season. Despite seeing limited playing time in his first year in Gainesville, McClain carved out a productive role with the Gators last season, starting six games and playing over 450 snaps, flashing moments of high-level play that earned him his fifth star years ago. Now set to embark on his third season in Gainesville, McClain appears to have found his footing both on and off the field, potentially setting up for a fruitful 2026 campaign.

15. Nyck Harbor | WR | South Carolina

Verdict: In Question

One of the most anticipated athletes in recent memory, Harbor's world-class speed, combined with elite size at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, has put him firmly in a league of his own when it comes to player comparisons for South Carolina's rising senior. Although Harbor's full-time transition to becoming a one-sport athlete is still a work in progress, the former five-star has shown enough glimpses of his sky-high potential to inspire continued belief in what's considered a rare skill set. After taking incremental steps in his development, Harbor now enters the most pivotal season of his career, looking to prove to critics -- and himself -- that he can be a No. 1 receiver in the SEC.

16. Lance Heard | OT | Kentucky (previously Tennessee, LSU)

Verdict: Meeting Expectations

A former five-star from Monroe, Louisiana, Heard helped anchor Tennessee's left tackle position the last two seasons before deciding to enter the transfer portal this offseason and transfer to Kentucky. A behemoth of a human being standing at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Heard's combination of length and size makes him difficult to beat around the edge on a consistent basis. Although he can be too reliant on his frame at times in pass protection, the Louisiana native's ability to move people in the run game, both at the first and second level, makes him the type of player and prospect who can rise up NFL Draft boards in a hurry, as tackle and guard remain a possibility in his future.

17. Anthony Hill Jr. | LB | Texas

Verdict: 2026 NFL Draft, RD2, Pick No. 60, Titans

An uber-productive contributor in three seasons at Texas, Hill started 32 career games in Austin while helping anchor Steve Sarkisian's defense since the beginning of his freshman season. As a sophomore, the Texas native logged 113 tackles, including eight sacks and four forced fumbles, helping pave the way for the Burnt Orange to reach the College Football Playoff. With three years of starting experience and production at the highest level of college football, Hill aims to provide a steady presence in the middle of Robert Saleh's defense on Sundays.

18. Jurrion Dickey | WR | Diablo Valley JC (previously Oregon)

Verdict: In Question

Across two seasons in Eugene, Dickey recorded a total of 74 offensive snaps, accounting for just two receptions for 14 yards in his brief stint with the Ducks. Although injuries led to a redshirt as a true freshman, it was a series of off-the-field issues that ultimately pushed Oregon head coach Dan Lanning to move on from the former five-star after just two years in the program. Now at Diablo Valley Junior College, Dickey finds himself in the depths of college football's abyss.

19. Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State (previously USC)

Verdict: Meeting Expectations

A high-profile two-sport athlete with legitimate MLB promise and aspirations out of high school, Robinson started his career in a crowded receiver room in Los Angeles before transferring to his father's alma mater in Tallahassee. After two years of being a complement in the Trojans' passing offense, a hungry Robinson took advantage of an opportunistic situation with the Seminoles, accounting for 1,000-plus yards receiving, averaging over 19 yards per reception in 2025. Now back for a second season in Tallahassee, the former five-star has all the ingredients to continue developing into one of the best receivers in the country and potentially be called early in the 2027 NFL Draft.

20. OL Samson Okunlola | OL | Miami

Verdict: In Question

Okunlola saw action in every game last season in Miami's journey to a national championship, as the former five-star became a mainstay in the Hurricanes' offensive line rotation at left guard. A nimble athlete, Okunlola's original projection figured to slot him at tackle at the collegiate level, but with some extended experience at guard last season, the Massachusetts native should provide Mario Cristobal with valuable positional versatility as they sort things out on the offensive line ahead of the 2026 season.

21. Raylen Wilson | LB | Georgia

Verdict: In Question

Entering his fourth season in Athens, Wilson has participated in 40 career games with the Bulldogs, starting in every contest for Kirby Smart and Georgia's defense last season. A steadying presence in the middle of Glenn Schumann's unit, Wilson accounted for 74 tackles, in addition to 2.5 sacks, in Georgia's claiming of an SEC Championship. Helping lead one of the best positional units in the country, the Florida native should be in line to have his best season yet in a Georgia uniform.

22. Carnell Tate | WR | Ohio State

Verdict: 2026 NFL Draft, RD1, Pick No. 4, Titans

The first wide receiver selected in this year's NFL Draft, Tate earned a reputation as one of the cleanest and most polished players in college football over the last two seasons at Ohio State. Although Jeremiah Smith received most of the attention in the Buckeyes' receiving corps, Tate obviously caught the eye of NFL evaluators, displaying the size and mature skill set that could seamlessly transition to the NFL and make an immediate impact.

23. Suntarine Perkins | LB | Ole Miss

Verdict: In Question

After accounting for double-digit sacks as a sophomore, Perkins' production took a slight hit in Ole Miss's run to the College Football Playoff, as he amassed less than half of his sack total from the season prior but increased his total tackles. An active edge defender with cat-like reflexes, Perkins's pass-rushing skill set is one that opponents must always account for. Hovering around 210 pounds, the conversation surrounding the former five-star's position projection at the next level will be an interesting one, as his lack of mass could prevent him from being a three-down player on Sundays.

24. Hykeem Williams | WR | Colorado (previously Florida State)

Verdict: In Question

A major recruiting win for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles in 2023, Williams has struggled to find his footing at the collegiate level in both Tallahassee and now Boulder, as the former five-star faces a make-or-break season with the Buffaloes. A physical presence at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, the Fort Lauderdale native, whose freak-like traits earned him a fifth star in the recruiting process, has yet to develop into the type of consistent presence on the perimeter that excited many evaluators in the scouting process. With the clock winding down quickly on the former Seminole, it's now or never for Williams to prove there's still a player reminiscent of his lofty recruiting ranking.

25. J'ven Williams | OL | Charlotte (previously Penn State)

Verdict: In Question

A Pennsylvania native, Williams saw limited action for the Nittany Lions as a redshirt freshman but appeared poised for a bigger role in Penn State's offensive line rotation heading into 2025, before a wrist injury in fall camp derailed his sophomore campaign. Following the injury, the former five-star decided to hit the reset button and start fresh at the Group of Six level with Charlotte.

26. Da'Shawn Womack | EDGE | Auburn (previously Ole Miss, LSU)

Verdict: In Question

Now on his third SEC program in three years, Womack appears eager for more opportunities after serving as a rotational piece in Ole Miss's journey to the College Football Playoff. An easy mover who excels in space and can strain opposing offensive tackles with his speed and athleticism off the edge, the former five-star from Baltimore should provide the Tigers with some much-needed pass-rushing juice. Although he's far from reaching his once-projected ceiling as a player, Womack still maintains plenty of ability to affect the game.

27. A.J. Harris | CB | Indiana (previously Penn State, Georgia)

Verdict: In Question

After beginning his career at Georgia, Harris spent the following two seasons at Penn State, where he was named All-Big Ten third team by the coaches and media as a sophomore. Possessing ideal size and athleticism, Harris struggled to build on the momentum he built in his first year with the Nittany Lions, regressing into more of a question mark than a proven commodity in pass coverage. Now settling into his new home in Bloomington, Indiana, Harris joins one of the best player-development programs in the country, hoping to recapture and build on what was once considered a very promising career.

28. Yhonzae Pierre | EDGE | Alabama

Verdict: Meeting Expectations

Pierre is coming off his best season with the Crimson Tide, recording eight sacks and three forced fumbles and helping lead Alabama to a College Football Playoff appearance. A quick-twitch mover who has the ability to beat opposing offensive tackles with speed and quickness off the edge, Pierre also possesses the type of power and athleticism in his repertoire that makes him extremely difficult to account for off the edge. A versatile defender who can occasionally be deployed from the second level as a pass rusher or drop into coverage, Pierre appears to be on the cusp of blossoming into one of the most dangerous defenders in the SEC.

29. Joenel Aguero | S | Ole Miss (previously Georgia)

Verdict: In Question

Aguero started 17 games under Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs before opting to enter the transfer portal and explore a fresh start under Pete Golding and the Rebels this offseason. An aggressive downhill defender, Aguero primarily operated as a slot defender with keen instincts in the short-to-intermediate part of the field during his time in Athens. Although his ability as a man-to-man defender in pass coverage can leave a little to be desired at times, limiting his upside, the former five-star's veteran presence should add physicality to Golding's secondary.

30. CJ Baxter | RB | Kentucky (previously Texas)

Verdict: In Question

After missing the entirety of the 2024 season due to a torn LCL and PCL in his right knee suffered in practice, Baxter struggled to find his place in the Longhorns' rushing attack the following season, as a lingering hamstring injury would hamper him throughout his sophomore campaign. Now almost three years removed from a freshman breakout season in Austin, Baxter hopes to regain his prior form under new Kentucky head coach Will Stein and what should be a very talented offensive line in Lexington.

31. Rueben Owens II | RB | Texas A&M

Verdict: In Question

The former five-star experienced a strong season last year for the Aggies, leading the team in rushing with over 600 yards while averaging over 5.4 yards per attempt. An explosive, downhill, one-cut runner, Owens' emergence in A&M's rushing attack is a very positive development for Mike Elko and company as the Aggies approach the 2026 season, with the Texas native expected to shoulder more of the load with Le'Veon Moss off to the NFL.

32. Vic Burley | DL | Clemson

Verdict: In Question

Entering his redshirt junior season for the Tigers, Burley has started only one game and played less than 300 career snaps after getting his first extensive taste of action in 2025. A strong interior presence out of Warner Robins High School in Georgia, the Peach State native has yet to live up to the size and potential that elevated him throughout the recruiting process. Now with Peter Woods off to the NFL, Burley will have the opportunity to elevate his game and step up to help fill a critical role on Tom Allen's defensive line.