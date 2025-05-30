The first major official visit weekend of the summer is here -- and with it comes a crucial turning point in the 2026 college football recruiting cycle. For the sport's powerhouse programs, this stretch isn't just about campus tours and photo ops. It's about creating momentum with foundational pieces before prospects begin to trim lists or pivot toward return visits.

Even in the era of the transfer portal, high school recruiting remains the lifeblood of championship teams. According to data compiled by 247Sports, 68% of the players who started in their team's final College Football Playoff game last season originally signed with that program out of high school. Among the four semifinalists, that number rose to 82%.

Over the next 72 hours, many of the nation's top uncommitted recruits -- and a few committed ones being pursued hard -- will step on campuses across the country. The next few days, and weeks, will reshape the top of the class rankings and signal where the tide is turning heading into the heart of summer.

247Sports experts from across the network break down the biggest visits and the programs with the most on the line.

Miami aims to flex with another 5-star recruiting win

No. 1 WR Tristen Keys, an LSU commit, visits The U

LSU may have landed a major commitment in March from five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys of Hattiesburg (Miss.) High, but his recruitment is far from over.

While Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and others continue to push for a flip, it's Miami's turn to take a swing this weekend. Keys -- the No. 4 overall player in the 2026 class and the nation's top-ranked receiver -- is taking his official visit to Coral Gables, and Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal is ready to apply a full-court press.

Miami has momentum on the recruiting trail and badly wants to keep it going. Flipping the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Keys would be a massive win for Cristobal's staff.

We'll see what the Hurricanes have up their sleeves as they look to climb the leaderboard in Keys' recruitment. Miami isn't shy about putting its money where its mouth is (see: Cantwell, Jackson) and the staff is expected to make it tough for Keys to say no to a future at The U. -- Tom Loy

Can LSU make a lasting impression on Top247 QB?

Bowe Bentley visiting Baton Rouge before he sees Norman

LSU is hosting one of the strongest visitor groups in the country this weekend, with elite prospects like Immanuel Iheanacho, Jamarion Carlton, Calvin Russell and Jalen Lott among the headliners in Baton Rouge.

While there are several key storylines, the spotlight is on Top247 quarterback Bowe Bentley, who is the No. 7 QB in the class of 2026.

The Celina (Texas) standout is down to two schools, LSU and Oklahoma, in his recruitment. LSU was initially set to host Bentley on the final weekend of his visit slate, but the schedule flipped, and now the Sooners will get the last word.

That forces LSU to shift its strategy and focus on leaving an impression strong enough to withstand Bentley's upcoming trip to Norman.

Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has built a strong relationship with Bentley throughout the spring, and Bentley appears to be the Tigers' top quarterback priority in the 2026 class. -- Mike Roach

Ohio State plays the dark horse role, for once

Buckeyes the odd team out (for now) for Top247 EDGE Luke Wafle

If Penn State isn't leading for Top247 edge rusher Luke Wafle, the school most often mentioned behind the scenes is USC. Over the next two weekends, the Princeton (N.J.) Hun School standout will visit both schools -- but first, he's headed to Ohio State.

Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Johnson typically has Ohio State in a strong spot for Northeast edge rushers, and getting Wafle on campus for an official visit signals genuine interest. Still, there hasn't been the usual buzz entering the weekend.

This is Ohio State's chance to make a big impression and potentially make a move for the nation's No. 13 edge rusher. His brother, Owen Wafle, signed with Michigan and transferred to Penn State this winter, which is part of the reason the Nittany Lions are seen as a leader. But this weekend visit could shake up the race and put the Buckeyes genuinely in the mix. -- Brian Dohn

Alabama, DeBoer look West again

Five-star safety Jett Washington one of many elite prospects in Tuscaloosa

With 14 visitors coming to town this weekend, Alabama and head coach Kalen DeBoer are set to host a who's who of top recruits in Tuscaloosa.

That includes a five-star from out West: Jett Washington, a safety from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman. He's ranked No. 18 overall nationally, the No. 2 safety in the country and the No. 1 prospect in Nevada.

The Tide already have a former No. 1 player from Nevada on the roster in Washington's former Gorman teammate, wide receiver Derek Meadows, who signed with Alabama a year ago.

But general manager Courtney Morgan, a Los Angeles native, would love to bring in another L.A. connection: Washington is the nephew of one of the city's most beloved athletes, Kobe Bryant.

Two offensive linemen from the West -- each ranked No. 2 in their state -- are also taking official visits: Malakai Lee of Hawaii and Deacon Schmitt of Colorado.

Can DeBoer and Morgan's West Coast ties, which paid off handsomely in the 2025 cycle, carry over to 2026? This weekend will go a long way toward answering that. -- Brandon Huffman

Can Huskies break out spatula in a big way?

Three WRs -- all committed elsewhere! -- see Seattle this weekend

Washington is hosting its biggest recruiting weekend of the 2026 class and is keeping an eye on three Southern California-based receivers who will step foot on campus.

Interestingly, all three are committed to other programs.

Top247 prospect Vance Spafford, who committed to Georgia last year, headlines the group. The agile pass-catcher from Mission Viejo (Calif.) visited Seattle earlier this offseason, and the Huskies have been mentioned as a possible flip destination along with Miami. Washington wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings attended Spafford's spring showcase and has been making a major push for months.

Four-stars Madden Williams (Texas A&M) and Daniel Odom (Oklahoma), who are teammates at powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, also dot the visitor list. Williams checked out Washington earlier this year and gave that Junior Day visit rave reviews, while Odom had the Huskies in his top two before committing to the Sooners four months ago.

Head coach Jedd Fisch and his staff are pushing for their first receiver commitment in this class and will have Elite 11 finalist quarterback Derek Zammit in Montlake making his own pitches to recruits. -- Blair Angulo

Show us something, Mizzou

Tigers trying to build on small class with big-time visitor weekend

Missouri may not be mentioned often in national recruiting conversations, but the Tigers are hosting a strong official visit group this weekend.

That includes three four-star recruits. Among them: wide receiver Mason James, a national top-200 prospect who is set to announce his commitment on June 25. He visited campus in the spring, and Missouri is battling several programs, including in-state Oklahoma.

Tight end Evan Jacobson, a Top247 recruit, hasn't been talked about much in connection with Missouri, but perhaps he should be. A 6-foot-7 basketball forward with significant upside, Jacobson is also considering Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida State and Notre Dame. The Tigers have done enough to earn an official visit. He is the No. 1 player from the state of Iowa.

Top247 offensive lineman Evan Goodwin, an Arkansas native, is also taking his official to Missouri. The Tigers are very much in the mix.

Nine other official visitors will be in town, including defensive back Nick Hankins, who has Missouri in his top five, and wide receiver Jabari Brady, a key target for the Tigers.

Missouri has just two 2026 commitments at the moment, but with a strong visitor list over the next four weeks, that number could climb quickly. -- Allen Trieu