Five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman commits to Clemson as Tigers' class continues to grow

It turns out that talented players want to play for great teams. Clemson has won two national titles in the last three seasons, and its chances to win more in the future increased on Friday with another commitment from a top recruit.

Demarkcus Bowman is the No. 2 running back in the 2020 recruiting class and the No. 17 player overall, and he chose to take his talents to Clemson with his commitment announcement. Bowman, who is from Lakeland, Florida, also had offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and basically any school that has a functioning football program (and probably some that don't). The commitment bumps Clemson's current 2020 class to No. 1 in the country, ahead of LSU, Alabama, Miami and Florida in the top five.

Bowman is the third five-star prospect to commit to the Tigers, joining defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and cornerback Fred Davis II.

A somewhat interesting aspect of this commitment is that Clemson now has the top two players in the state of Florida's 2020 class in Bowman and Davis, while the third-highest rated player from Florida, receiver Marcus Rosemy, is uncommitted. However, all current crystal ball predictions have him going to Ohio State. If Rosemy commits to Ohio State, and those three commits hold, it would be the third consecutive recruiting class in which at least the top three prospects from Florida went to schools outside Florida (Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State have been the destinations).