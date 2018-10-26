Five-star running back John Emery decommits from Georgia, reopens recruitment
Emery is one of the top players nationally and the No. 2 overall running back recruit for 2019
As it turns out, even Georgia can't keep every five-star recruit.
On Thursday evening, John Emery, a five-star prospect and the No. 2 overall running back for the 2019 class, announced on Twitter that he was decommitting from the Bulldogs.
Decommits like these happen all the time, but the loss of Emery is a fairly sizable deal in the recruiting game. At 5-foot-11 and 206 pounds, he already has ideal size for the position. He possesses a well-rounded skill set, including excellent change-of-direction and hands out of the backfield. Georgia certainly isn't hurting for running back talent, but this a tough loss as Emery had been verbally committed since July.
As for what's next, 247Sports' crystal ball has a heavy lean towards in-state program LSU at 84 percent. The Tigers typically do a good job keeping top local talent in Baton Rouge. Could this be the next big commit for coach Ed Orgeron?
