Five-star running back John Emery decommits from Georgia, reopens recruitment

As it turns out, even Georgia can't keep every five-star recruit.

On Thursday evening, John Emery, a five-star prospect and the No. 2 overall running back for the 2019 class, announced on Twitter that he was decommitting from the Bulldogs.

Respect my decision 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/PcxeyLXFvB — John Emery (@Emery4____) October 25, 2018

Decommits like these happen all the time, but the loss of Emery is a fairly sizable deal in the recruiting game. At 5-foot-11 and 206 pounds, he already has ideal size for the position. He possesses a well-rounded skill set, including excellent change-of-direction and hands out of the backfield. Georgia certainly isn't hurting for running back talent, but this a tough loss as Emery had been verbally committed since July.

As for what's next, 247Sports' crystal ball has a heavy lean towards in-state program LSU at 84 percent. The Tigers typically do a good job keeping top local talent in Baton Rouge. Could this be the next big commit for coach Ed Orgeron?