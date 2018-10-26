Five-star running back John Emery decommits from Georgia, reopens recruitment

Emery is one of the top players nationally and the No. 2 overall running back recruit for 2019

As it turns out, even Georgia can't keep every five-star recruit. 

On Thursday evening, John Emery, a five-star prospect and the No. 2 overall running back for the 2019 class, announced on Twitter that he was decommitting from the Bulldogs. 

Decommits like these happen all the time, but the loss of Emery is a fairly sizable deal in the recruiting game. At 5-foot-11 and 206 pounds, he already has ideal size for the position. He possesses a well-rounded skill set, including excellent change-of-direction and hands out of the backfield. Georgia certainly isn't hurting for running back talent, but this a tough loss as Emery had been verbally committed since July. 

As for what's next, 247Sports' crystal ball has a heavy lean towards in-state program LSU at 84 percent. The Tigers typically do a good job keeping top local talent in Baton Rouge. Could this be the next big commit for coach Ed Orgeron?

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

