Five-star USC WR won't face felony charge stemming from domestic battery arrest

USC wide receiver Joseph Lewis will not face a felony charge in Los Angeles County stemming from a Feb. 12 arrest, his attorney told ESPN this week. Lewis' case has been referred to the city attorney's office and is now being reviewed as a misdemeanor. Lewis is indefinitely suspended from all team activities while the incident is investigated as a code of conduct issue by the school.

"USC takes all reports of domestic abuse seriously and is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation. While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student has been suspended from all football-related activities. Student disciplinary records and student conduct proceedings are confidential at USC and protected by law."

According to 247Sports' USCFootball.com, Lewis was booked on a felony charge that is defined as a domestic battery that leaves a "visible" injury on the victim. Lewis was ranked as the No. 31 overall player in the 2017 recruiting class. A five-star prospect and U.S. Army All-American, he recorded only four catches for 39 receiving yards in limited action, but was expected to see a much bigger workload in 2018 as a sophomore.