Five-star wide receiver Bru McCoy informs Texas he plans to transfer back to USC

Bru McCoy, the (brief) one-time USC wideout, has informed Texas' coaches that he will transfer back to the Trojans. McCoy released a statement Friday afternoon, saying the decision was "personal" and not a "reflection on the University of Texas." This marks the second transfer for McCoy since January, when he originally left USC as an early enrollee to join the Longhorns by way of the transfer portal.

"I did not expect this turn of events, but am confident this is the best decision for me and my family," McCoy's statement read. "I've worked extremely hard to get to where I am today. I am grateful for the opportunities I have and do not take them for granted. I appreciate those who have supported me even before I've set foot on a college football field. I will do my best to earn back any trust and respect I've lost as a result of this process. I will work hard to be the best teammate and person I can be as I prepare for the chance to compete again in the future."

The news is not unexpected as McCoy had been contemplating his future since the end of spring practices. 247Sports reported that McCoy had a bad case of homesickness and was likely to depart Texas after only a few months in Austin. Earlier this week, a caravan of Texas coaches, including Tom Herman, flew out to California to visit McCoy and his family in an attempt to persuade him to stay with the Horns.

But McCoy's heart was apparently with his initial choice, the hometown Trojans. The wideout went to Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, just outside of Los Angeles. He grew up a Trojans fan and signed early with the program. However, he opted to put his name into the transfer portal less than a month later. One apparent reason was the quick exit by USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who departed just days after McCoy's arrival to be the coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

McCoy was one of the top recruits in the 2019 class. According to 247Sports, he was the No. 1 athlete in the country, the No. 2 prospect in California and the No. 9 overall prospect. Now, it remains to be seen whether he will apply for (and receive) a hardship waiver from the NCAA to play immediately this season. The NCAA has been giving players plenty of slack this offseason in their pursuit of immediate eligibility. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Miami quarterback Tate Martell are just two high-profile examples who gained immediate eligibility by hardship waiver for the upcoming season.