Speculation of a possible decommitment from LSU for five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys has intensified ahead of several upcoming official visits, as the 2026 recruit removed all tags connected to the Tigers from his social media bios.

Keys made his commitment to LSU in March but has kept his recruitment process open heading into a critical stretch on the calendar. The Hattiesburg (Miss.) product and top-ranked wide receiver in the class recently took his first official visit to Miami and has trips to Texas A&M (June 5), Auburn (June 10), Tennessee (June 13) and Alabama (June 17) set before returning to LSU (June 20). Ole Miss is also in the mix.

According to 247Sports, Miami made progress in its pursuit of flipping Keys away from LSU during his on-campus visit in Coral Gables, but the recruitment is far from over and the Hurricanes will need to continue building momentum to close the deal. Miami already flexed its NIL strength this cycle when it landed five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell in May with a reported deal worth nearly $2 million annually.

Keys is the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2026 class regardless of position.

For now, Keys remains committed to LSU with no public indication of a flip, but his upcoming visit schedule and social media activity are worth monitoring as the summer recruiting season unfolds.

Keys spoke highly of LSU in March after announcing his verbal commitment, saying "It was the best place for me to get to the next level in life and football. Even if football doesn't work out, I'll be successful in life just by going to LSU. You see Angel Reese, you see Malik Nabers, you see [Justin Jefferson], you see [Shaquille O'Neal] — all of them. They are known for going to LSU. They develop you in every way possible.

"They also develop receivers. They get you ready for the pros. Look, I've been a Tiger my whole life. In youth ball, I was a Tiger. In high school, I'm a Tiger. Now I'm an LSU Tiger. It just fits."

Can Brian Kelly, LSU avoid losing another 5-star?

LSU and coach Brian Kelly faced scrutiny last November after losing No. 1 overall recruit and five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood to Michigan just weeks before the early signing period. A similar outcome with Tristen Keys would deal another major blow to LSU's efforts to retain elite talent as it works to return to national title contention.

Fending off programs like Miami and Michigan for elite recruits remains a critical challenge for LSU as it strives to rebuild its national standing. While the Tigers are a powerhouse in the NIL arms race -- bolstered by Kelly's commitment to personally match up to $1 million in donations to LSU's NIL fund -- the pressure mounts for tangible results on the field and in recruiting.

LSU has not made a College Football Playoff appearance since winning the national championship in 2019. Kelly faces mounting pressure, with each of the three coaches before him having won a national title in Baton Rouge.

