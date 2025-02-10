The January stretch in recruiting used to be the most perilous month of the calendar, but now it can round out classes in interesting ways. February Signing Day doesn't have the juice anymore as far as grabbing attention is concerned, but where it lacks in overall drama can help us put a spotlight on the few classes that did noteworthy things late.

Here are five of the most interesting closes to the 2025 recruiting cycle.

No team's recruiting January was more closely monitored than Bill Belichick's Tar Heels. In the sprint from his December hire until now, the Heels have brought in 10 players, including seven defensive lineman. They flipped Navy commit Trey Giddens and ECU pledge Yasir Smith. The Heels also held onto QB recruit Bryce Baker and flipped running back Joseph Troupe from Temple.

It always feels like Maryland is involved in some signing day drama one way or another, and one of the two uncommitted Top247 prospects signed with the Terps when Edge Zahir Mathis put pen to paper. The Terps had to battle, among others, Ohio State and Florida State for the 6-foot-6 edge rusher with an impressive frame and game wrecking ability.

It feels like Michigan hasn't missed on or off the field since mid-November with Bryce Underwood in the fold and two huge wins over Ohio State and Alabama. The victories keep coming after the other Top247 uncommitted prospect, Ty Haywood, signed. He's an imposing tackle prospect who can help shore up the future protection for Underwood.

The Gators also had a great end to their season, but their recruiting class got a big late boost from two players. Wideout Dallas Wilson seemed like he'd be signing in December only to ink with Oregon, but he asked out of Oregon's class a few days before Christmas and ended up with Florida in the end. Defensive back Onis Konanbanny finalized his long rumored flip from Tennessee days before February signing day.

It isn't technically a flip, but Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele's transfer after enrolling at Oregon and practicing with the team in the run-up to the Rose Bowl in December meant he ended up at Cal where he was already previously committed. It was a messy exit, but he became the Golden Bears' highest-rated player in this class and heir apparent to Fernando Mendoza's spot on the depth chart.