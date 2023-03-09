Rudolph "Blaze" Ingram still has six more years until he graduates high school, but he already has his first college football scholarship offer.

Ingram, 11, was named the "Fastest Kid on the Planet" at just seven-years-old after running the 100-meter dash in 13.48 seconds. That broke the ESPN record for his age group, and Ingram has also been clocked at 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash, according to a report from the Tallahassee Democrat.

On Monday, Florida A&M Director of Recruiting called Ingram and offered him a football scholarship. Ingram announced the scholarship offer and posted a video of the phone call on his Twitter account.

"What I'm going to do is offer you at FAMU" Rispress said on the call. "Like I said, you got a long way to go. Keep taking care of those grades, keep working the way you're working, and we'll get you out to the spring game."

Ingram plays for the Bay Area Jaguars in Tampa, Fla. and already has a big following on social media. Ingram has 637,000 followers on Instagram, 7,600 followers on Facebook, and 2,600 followers on Twitter.

If Ingram keeps posting absurd times on the track and finding the end zone on the football field, he will have more scholarship offers than he can count by the time he graduates in the class of 2029.