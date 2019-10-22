Florida AD crowdsources Twitter in search of future Power Five home-and-home opponents for Gators
This is creative way to search for a couple of future games
Florida has spread its wings and signed contracts to play future home-and-home series with several Power Five programs over the last year. Athletic director Scott Stricklin isn't done filling out its future schedules, and is now soliciting help from the social media world to search for the next deal.
Stricklin sent out a Tweet on Tuesday asking for fellow Power Five athletic directors to give him a call regarding potential future out-of-conference games.
The responses to Stricklin's tweet have been flowing in, including even one from an athletic director at the Group of Five level.
Florida had been criticized for decades for not leaving the state to play out-of-conference games on opponent's turf. Part of that was due to the fact that it already has an in-state out-of-conference rival -- Florida State -- that it plays every year. That has changed under Stricklin, though.
Florida has recently announced home-and-home series with Utah (2022-23), Miami (2024-25), Colorado (2028-29) and Texas (2030-31). It also announced a 2-for-1 with South Florida (2021-21, 2025) out of the AAC. All of those are in addition to the annual meeting with the Seminoles to close the regular season.
This isn't the first time that Twitter has been used in creative ways by teams looking for future opponents. Arkansas and Oklahoma State staged a back-and-forth between their official Twitter accounts last year prior to announcing games that will take place in 2024 and 2027.
