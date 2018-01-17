Florida and Oklahoma ADs, Ronnie Lott among the new CFP committee members

As it does every year, the College Football Playoff selection committee gets a batch of new faces to select the four best teams at the end of the season. This year's new additions include some familiar names.

The most interesting is former USC defensive back Ronnie Lott, whose name is featured on the "Lott IMPACT Player of the Year" award. Lott is a member of both the College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fame. He won a national championship with the Trojans in 1978, was a four-time Super Bowl champion and a 10-time Pro Bowl selection.

Additionally, some current college athletics administrators have joined the committee. Among them is Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin, longtime Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione and Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury. The two other members of the committee are sports columnist Paola Boivin and Ken Hatfield, who coached at Air Force, Arkansas, Clemson and Rice in a career spanning more than two decades.

Joe C replaces Kirby Hocutt

Stricklin replaces Jeff Long

Stansbury replaces Dan Radakovich

Boivin replaces Steve Wieberg

Lott replaces Tom Jernstedt, ostensibly

Hatfield replaces Ty Willingham, ostensibly https://t.co/mnya1bdc3A — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 17, 2018

Like other current members of the committee, the aforementioned names will serve three-year terms. Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens was also elected chair of the committee, meaning he will speak on behalf of the committee during the selection shows next fall while putting his Twitter notifications on mute.

Interestingly, there was no Group of Five representation among the new replacements in light of UCF's undefeated season that ended in a New Year's Six berth, but no playoff appearance.