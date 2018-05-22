Florida and South Florida agree to future three-game football series starting in 2022

This series is part of a bigger push by USF to get bigger Power Five teams to come to Tampa

One of the American Athletic Conference's top programs is getting a Southeastern Conference school to come to Tampa, Florida. 

In an announcement made Tuesday morning, Florida and South Florida have agreed to a three-game series that will be a two-for-one in favor of the Gators. The two teams will play in Gainesville on Sept. 17, 2022, and Sept. 6, 2025, with a trip to Tampa on Sept. 9, 2023. 

The latest nonconference agreement is part of a bigger push by USF to get quality Power Five opponents to come to Tampa. The Bulls will host Georgia Tech this season, Wisconsin next year, and have similar three-game schedules with Texas and Louisville in the future. 

Florida defeated USF 38-14 in 2010 in the only meeting between the two teams in history. 

Playing USF is also an effort made by Florida to play more in-state teams not named Florida State in the nonconference slate. The Gators also have a 2019 game vs. Miami in Orlando as part of the Camping World Kickoff game. 

