Charlotte @ Florida Atlantic

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls will face off against the Charlotte 49ers at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at FAU Stadium. Florida Atlantic ended up 11-3 last year and capped things off with a win over the SMU Mustangs in the Boca Raton Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Charlotte was 7-6 last season and is coming off of a nothing to nothing against the North Carolina Tar Heels last week.

Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Owls were 13th best in the nation (top 10%) in overall offensive touchdowns, finishing the 2019 season with 62. Less enviably, the 49ers ranked 15th worst in the nation with respect to touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 50 (bottom 89%). The good news for Charlotte, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Florida Atlantic is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a solid 7-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Florida Atlantic have won three out of their last five games against Charlotte.