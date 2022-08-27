Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Florida Atlantic

Last Season Records: Florida Atlantic 5-7; Charlotte 5-7

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers haven't won a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls since Nov. 24 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Charlotte and Florida Atlantic are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for the 49ers (5-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. The Owls struggled last year, too, ending up 5-7.

Two last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Charlotte ranked 234th worst in the nation with respect to touchdowns allowed last season, where the team gave up 54 (bottom 180%). Florida Atlantic experienced some struggles of their own as they were 187th worst when it came to passing yards allowed per game last year, with the team giving up 252.2 on average (bottom 144%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Charlotte will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Owls are a solid 7-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

Florida Atlantic have won five out of their last seven games against Charlotte.