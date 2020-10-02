A Conference USA battle is on tap Saturday between the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Charlotte 49ers at 4 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium. Charlotte is 0-1 this season, while Florida Atlantic has yet to play in 2020. The 49ers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five conference games. The Owls, meanwhile, are 4-0 against the spread in their last four home games.

The under is 5-1 in Florida Atlantic's last six games against a team with a losing record. The Owls are favored by 6.5-points in the latest Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 62.5.

Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte:

Charlotte vs. FAU spread: FAU -6.5

Charlotte vs. FAU over-under: 62.5 points

Charlotte vs. FAU money line: FAU -230, Charlotte +195

CHA: The 49ers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as an underdog.

FAU: The Owls are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games.

What you need to know about Florida Atlantic

The Owls have yet to take the field in 2020 under new coach Willie Taggart, as a home game against Georgia Southern and a road game at South Florida were both postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Florida Atlantic's offseason was tumultuous, as Taggart replaced Lane Kiffin -- who moved onto Ole Miss -- and 2019 starting quarterback Chris Robison left the team. Nick Tronti is expected to get the start at quarterback for the Owls on Saturday. Tronti completed 17-of-22 pass attempts for 180 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. He also ran the ball 51 times for 239 yards and two scores.

What you need to know about Charlotte

The 49ers lost their season opener on Sept. 12, falling to Appalachian State 35-20. Quarterback Chris Reynolds completed just 11-of-30 pass attempts for 140 yards and threw two interceptions in the loss. Running back Tre Harbison rushed 17 times for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Charlotte has seen games against Georgia State and North Carolina either postponed or cancelled already this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

How to make Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte picks

