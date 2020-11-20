Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Massachusetts 0-2; Florida Atlantic 4-1

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will hit the road for the third straight week as they head to FAU Stadium at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. They are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

There's no need to mince words: the Minutemen lost to the Marshall Thundering Herd two weeks ago, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 51-10. UMass was down 44-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Will Koch wasn't much of a difference maker for UMass and fumbled the ball once with only 5.5 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, the Florida Atlantic Owls strolled past the FIU Panthers with points to spare last Friday, taking the game 38-19. Florida Atlantic's QB Javion Posey was on fire, passing for two TDs and 80 yards on 16 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 140 yards.

Florida Atlantic's defense was a presence as well, as it got past FIU's offensive line to sack the quarterback five times total. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Florida Atlantic's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Massachusetts' loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if the Owls can repeat their recent success or if the Minutemen bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Owls are a big 32.5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.