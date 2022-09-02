The Florida Atlantic Owls will be looking to build on an impressive Week 0 showing when they travel to Ohio on Saturday. FAU opened its season with a 43-13 win over Charlotte last week, easily covering the spread as a 7-point favorite. Ohio is trying to pick up a win before playing at Iowa State and Penn State the next two weeks.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Owls are favored by 4.5-points in the latest Ohio vs. Florida Atlantic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 49.5. Before entering any Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Ohio vs. FAU spread: Ohio +4.5

Ohio vs. FAU over/under: 49.5 points

Why Florida Atlantic can cover

Florida Atlantic looked about as good as it possibly could have in Week 0, dominating Charlotte from start to finish in a 43-13 blowout. The Owls had 218 rushing yards and their defense held Charlotte to just 62 yards on the ground. Quarterback N'Kosi Perry threw for 256 yards and a touchdown, while adding another rushing score.

The Owls have four starters back from last season on their offensive line, which showed in the win last week. They have a rushing attack that will allow them to control the tempo on Saturday night, especially against an Ohio team that is playing in its first game of the season. The Bobcats have only picked up one win in their last six home games, and they have covered the spread just once in their last five season openers.

Why Ohio can cover

Ohio finished with a 3-9 record last season, but it has too much talent to be that bad again in 2022. The Bobcats are going to have a strong rushing attack of their own, as they have a solid offensive line in place. Florida Atlantic took advantage of Charlotte's weakness up front, but it will not have that same luxury against Ohio.

The Bobcats have some of the best linebackers in the MAC, so Florida Atlantic is going to struggle on offense more than it did last week. Ohio has won seven of its last eight games when it scores 30 points, and the Owls have a mediocre defense. Florida Atlantic has only picked up one win in its last eight road games.

How to make Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio picks

