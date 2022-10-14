Who's Playing

Rice @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Rice 3-2; Florida Atlantic 2-4

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Rice Owls at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at FAU Stadium after a week off. Rice should still be riding high after a victory, while Florida Atlantic will be looking to right the ship.

Florida Atlantic ended up a good deal behind the North Texas Mean Green when they played two weeks ago, losing 45-28. Florida Atlantic was down 42-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from QB N'Kosi Perry, who passed for two TDs and 295 yards on 50 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and RB Larry McCammon III, who snatched one receiving TD. McCammon III hadn't helped his team much against the Purdue Boilermakers three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Rice beat the UAB Blazers 28-24 two weeks ago. No one had a standout game offensively for Rice, but they got scores from RB Ari Broussard and RB Dean Connors.

Florida Atlantic is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic is now 2-4 while Rice sits at 3-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Florida Atlantic ranks 15th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 15 on the season. But Rice comes into the matchup boasting the 33rd fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at seven. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a 4-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Florida Atlantic and Rice both have one win in their last two games.