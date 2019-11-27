Florida Atlantic vs. Southern Miss: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic (home) vs. Southern Miss (away)

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 8-3; Southern Miss 7-4

What to Know

Get ready for a Conference USA battle as the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FAU Stadium. Florida Atlantic is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

On Saturday, Florida Atlantic had a touchdown and change to spare in a 40-26 win over the UTSA Roadrunners. Florida Atlantic's TE Harrison Bryant was one of the most active players for the team as he caught ten passes for 182 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Bryant has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss might not have won anyway, but with 86 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot. They lost to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers by a decisive 28-10 margin. The losing side was boosted by WR Tim Jones, who caught seven passes for 159 yards and one TD. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Jones' 68-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

The Owls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Florida Atlantic's victory lifted them to 8-3 while Southern Miss' loss dropped them down to 7-4. We'll see if Florida Atlantic's success rolls on or if Southern Miss is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.