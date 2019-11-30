Florida Atlantic vs. Southern Miss live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Florida Atlantic vs. Southern Miss football game
Who's Playing
Florida Atlantic (home) vs. Southern Miss (away)
Current Records: Florida Atlantic 8-3; Southern Miss 7-4
What to Know
Get ready for a Conference USA battle as the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FAU Stadium. Florida Atlantic is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Last week, Florida Atlantic had a touchdown and change to spare in a 40-26 win over the UTSA Roadrunners. Florida Atlantic's TE Harrison Bryant was one of the most active players for the team as he caught ten passes for 182 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Bryant has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Meanwhile, Southern Miss might not have won anyway, but with 86 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot. The contest between Southern Miss and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers was not particularly close, with the Golden Eagles falling 28-10. A silver lining for Southern Miss was the play of WR Tim Jones, who caught seven passes for 159 yards and one TD. One of the most thrilling moments of the matchup was Jones' 68-yard TD reception in the first quarter.
The Owls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Florida Atlantic's victory lifted them to 8-3 while Southern Miss' loss dropped them down to 7-4. We'll see if the Owls can repeat their recent success or if the Golden Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Owls are a big 9-point favorite against the Golden Eagles.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 55
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
