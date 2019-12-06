Florida Atlantic vs. UAB: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

There won't be a New Year's Six berth on the line in Boca Raton Saturday afternoon, but that doesn't mean Florida Atlantic and UAB will be giving anything less than 100 percent as they play for a conference title. While both programs call Conference USA home, this game will be the first time they've met since 2014. That's due in part to them playing in separate divisions as well as UAB shuttering its program for a few years before making a return.

It's only the seventh time they've played in history, though all seven meetings have come since the 2008 season. Florida Atlantic holds a 4-2 edge through the first six contests, though UAB won the 2014 meeting 31-28.

Florida Atlantic: The Owls finished the regular season with a 9-3 record overall, and a 7-1 mark in conference play to win the East Division. Their three losses are nothing to be ashamed of, either, as they came against No. 1 Ohio State, UCF and a Marshall team that went 8-4 this season. Not surprisingly, Lane Kiffin and the Owls rode the best offense in the conference to this game, as they averaged 34.1 points per game. In conference play, that number bumped up to 36.4 points per game. Quarterback Chris Robison threw for 3,129 yards with 22 touchdowns and only five interceptions on the year.

UAB: The Blazers won the West Division, going 9-3 on the season and 6-2 in conference play. One of those six wins was a crucial victory over Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs went 6-2 in conference play as well, but the head-to-head tiebreaker is what sent the Blazers to Boca to take on the Owls. Unlike FAU, which was led by its offense, UAB is here thanks to a defense that allowed only 18.5 points per game this season. No team in Conference USA gave up fewer points.

Everything points me toward Florida Atlantic here. As good as UAB's defense has been this season, the Blazers have played one of the weakest schedules in the country. They beat Louisiana Tech, but Tech was without its starting QB and leading receiver in that game due to suspension. UAB's other seven wins against FBS competition this year came against teams with a combined record of 15-69. FAU's offense will be one of the best the Blazers have faced all season, and I think FAU has a talent and speed advantage that should play out in its favor over the course of 60 minutes. Pick: Florida Atlantic (-7.5)

